Flash flood watch in effect as rain, thunderstorms expected across Keyser area
Kim Luciani
Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Multiple rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of Maryland and West Virginia, including the Keyser area.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area through Thursday morning.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and night, with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, NWS reported.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected through Thursday morning, but localized amounts could exceed that, especially along the ridges. Flash flooding is possible, according to NWS.
Here's what you should know about the incoming weather:
What areas are under flood watch?
In West Virginia:
- Extreme Western Allegany
- Central and Eastern Allegany
- Warren
- Clarke
- Madison
- Rappahannock
- Northern Fauquier
- Western Loudoun
- Hampshire
- Morgan
- Berkeley
- Jefferson
- Western Mineral
- Eastern Mineral
Including the cities of:
- Shepherdstown
- Purcellville
- Charles Town
- Cumberland
- Winchester
- Romney
- Martinsburg
- Keyser
- Ballenger
- Creek
- Berryville
- Antioch
- Front Royal
- Russelldale
- Grantsville
- Hagerstown
- Mountain Lake Park
- Frostburg
- Fort Ashby
- Elk Garden
- New Creek
- Madison
- Paw Paw
- Washington
- Headsville
- Warrenton
- Oakland
- Ridgeville
In Maryland:
- Garrett
- Washington
- Frederick