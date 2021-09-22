Flash flood watch in effect as rain, thunderstorms expected across Keyser area

Multiple rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact portions of Maryland and West Virginia, including the Keyser area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area through Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and night, with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, NWS reported.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected through Thursday morning, but localized amounts could exceed that, especially along the ridges. Flash flooding is possible, according to NWS.

Here's what you should know about the incoming weather:

What areas are under flood watch?

In West Virginia:

Extreme Western Allegany

Central and Eastern Allegany

Warren

Clarke

Madison

Rappahannock

Northern Fauquier

Western Loudoun

Hampshire

Morgan

Berkeley

Jefferson

Western Mineral

Eastern Mineral

Including the cities of:

Shepherdstown

Purcellville

Charles Town

Cumberland

Winchester

Romney

Martinsburg

Keyser

Ballenger

Creek

Berryville

Antioch

Front Royal

Russelldale

Grantsville

Hagerstown

Mountain Lake Park

Frostburg

Fort Ashby

Elk Garden

New Creek

Madison

Paw Paw

Washington

Headsville

Warrenton

Oakland

Ridgeville

In Maryland:

Garrett

Washington

Frederick

Flood map