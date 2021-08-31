In Ida's path: Flash flood watch in effect as hurricane remnants move into West Virginia

Tropical Depression Ida, which devastated the Louisiana coast when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, will impact portions of West Virginaa Tuesday night through late Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front which will result in a prolonged period of heavy rain, with 3-6 inches of rainfall expected and 8 inches or more possible.

There is potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams as well as river flooding, NWS reported.

Here's what you should know about the incoming weather:

What areas are under flood watch?

Berkeley

Eastern Grant

Eastern Mineral

Eastern Pendleton

Hampshire

Hardy

Jefferson

Morgan

Western Grant

Western Mineral

Western Pendleton

Flood map

Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness Saturday, ahead of Ida impacting the state.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

