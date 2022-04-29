Potomac State wins 28th straight game

Special to the News Tribune

MONACA, Pa. – The Potomac State softball team swept Penn State Beaver Wednesday, extending their current win streak to 28 games and raising the season win total to 34 against only two losses.

The Catamounts won the first game 13-1 in five innings before outlasting Penn State Beaver 14-9 in the second game.

Potomac State, who has already secured the top seed in the upcoming Region 20 Division II softball tournament, will wrap up the regular season this weekend with a three double-header homestand against CCBC Catonsville on Friday, Allegany College of Maryland on Saturday and Chesapeake College on Sunday.

Alexis Bailey led the Catamounts offensively in game on Wednesday going 3 for 4 with a home run and a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Simone Blanks, Josie Deneen and Bri Stocks also tagged homeruns for Potomac State.

Stocks upped her pitching record to 16-0 hurling all five innings allowing only two hits and one run while striking out five.

The Potomac State offense kept rolling in Game 2, scoring 14 runs and outpacing Penn State Beaver’s nine-run effort.

Jenna Burkhamer was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs while Mia Kincaid went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Potomac State offensively.

Taylor Townsend worked the first five innings to pick up the win for the Catamounts, improving her record on the year to 16-1. Stocks worked two perfect innings in relief to secure the win in a non-save situation.