Golden Tornado, Falcons succeeding on the Track

KEYSER - The all-important regional track meet is coming. It’s all-important because it ultimately determines who goes to state and who doesn’t. It is indeed, a track athlete’s ticket to Charleston. To be ready for regionals, and ultimately Charleston, it’s of utmost importance that competition be elevated in preparation for those higher stakes races.

That’s exactly what Keyser and Frankfort have done. For Keyser, it was the Harry Green Invitational in Bridgeport last Saturday. For Frankfort, it was the Mountaineer Showcase in Morgantown last Friday and Saturday. Then for both, the All-Area Meet on Monday.

Keyser and the Harry Green Invitational

The Keyser boys and girls traveled to Bridgeport to compete in the annual Harry Green Invitational. The Keyser boys finished in third place overall with a score of 70, behind host Bridgeport in second place (77.33), and Jefferson in first place (170). The Keyser girls finished in 12th place overall with a score of 2. Jefferson finished in first place with a score of 167, followed by Preston in second with 82 points, and Philip Barbour in third place with a 64.

The Keyser boys had top-10 finishes overall in the following events: Parker Anderson-6th (200 meters); Seth Earnest-6th (400 meters); Jack Stanislawczyk-8th (400 meters); Edan Parks-2nd (800 meters); Griffin Paugh-8th (1600 meters); Griffin Paugh-8th (3200 meters); Gavin Salesky-3rd (110 meter hurdles); Collin Salesky-4th (110 meter hurdles); Lonnie Pridemore-5th (110 meter hurdles); Collin Salesky-6th (300 meter hurdles); 4th-4 x 100 relay (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 2nd- 4 x 200 relay (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Edan Parks, Seth Lawrence); 3rd- 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (Lonnie Pridemore, Pierce Barnett, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky); Gabe Ryan-1st (Shot Put); Jeremiah Kisamore-8th (Shot Put); Gabe Ryan-3rd (Discus); Dimitri Shultz-5th (Discus); William Barbe-8th (Discus); Harris Boggs-8th (High Jump); Griffin Paugh-5th (Pole Vault); Seth Sions-6th (Pole Vault); Chris Furey-7th (Pole Vault).

The Keyser girls had top-10 finishes overall in the following events: Abby Del Signore-9th (400 meters); Mya Greene-10th (300 meter hurdles); 5th- 4 x 200 (Abby Del Signore, Kiara Kesner, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 7th- 4 x 400 (Abby Del Signore, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Mya Greene); Jewel Selby-8th (Discus).

Frankfort and the Mountaineer Showcase

The Frankfort boys and girls traveled to Morgantown to compete in the annual Mountaineer Showcase. The Frankfort boys finished in fourth place overall with a score of 56, behind Musselman in third place with a 103, University in second place with a 150, and Morgantown in first place with a 158. The Frankfort girls finished in sixth place with a score of 39, behind Preston in fifth place with a 45, Lewis County in fourth with a 51, Musselman in third place with a 101, University in second with a 105, and Morgantown in first with a 170.

The Frankfort boys had top-10 finishes in the following events: Steven Kent Niland-2nd (1600 meters); Luke Duncan-7th (1600 meters); Landyn Sell-10th (1600 meters); Garrett Ferguson-5th (3200 meters); Luke Duncan-9th (3200 meters); Gavin Tharp-5th (110 meter hurdles); Jonathan Lewis-3rd (300 meter hurdles); Gavin Tharp-8th (30 meter hurdles); 3rd- 4 x 100 relay (Cohen Arbogast, Barrett Feaster, Joel Myers, Levi Sgaggero); 3rd- 4 x 200 relay (Cohen Arbogast, Charlie Fairley, Joel Myers, Levi Sgaggero); 5th- 4 x 400 relay (Jonathan Lewis, Levi Sgaggero, Zane Nelson, Joel Myers); 1st- 4 x 800 relay (Luke Duncan, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson); 2nd- 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles (Joel Myers, Jonathan Lewis, Gavin Tharp, Levi Sgaggero); Cohen Arbogast-5th (High Jump); Gavin Tharp-4th (Pole Vault).

The Frankfort girls had top-10 finishes in the following events: Halley Smith-5th (200 meters); Aikaterina Burleson-9th (1600 meters); Jillian Griffith-10th (1600 meters); Taylor Mandell-6th (100 meter hurdles); Payton Mandell-3rd (300 meter hurdles); Taylor Mandell-7th (300 meter hurdles); Belle Bloss-9th (300 meter hurdles); 5th- 4 x 100 relay (Abigaye Olenchick, Kirra Jenkins, Belle Bloss, Lexy Lee); 4th- 4 x 200 relay (Abigayle Olenchick, Payton Mandell, Taylor Mandell, Lexy Lee); 2nd- 4 x 400 relay (Abigayle Olenchick, Payton Mandell, Emily Smith, Halley Smith); 2nd- 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles (Belle Bloss, Taylor Mandell, Quinn Mandell, Payton Mandell); Emily Smith-5th (High Jump); Halley Smith-3rd (Long Jump).

Keyser and Frankfort in the All-Area Meet

The All-Area Meet was held at Keyser High School on Monday, March 25. Competing schools included Keyser, Frankfort, Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern, and Hampshire.

On the boys’ side, Mountain Ridge claimed the area championship with a score of 132. Keyser finished in second place with a score of 117, and Frankfort third with a score of 76.

The following represent the top Mineral County finishes in each event for the boys: 100 meters-6th (Parker Anderson-Keyser); 200 meters-3rd (Keith Lawrence-Keyser); 400 meters-1st (Seth Earnest-Keyser); 800 meters-3rd (Steven Kent Niland-Frankfort); 1600 meters-1st (Luke Duncan (Frankfort); 3200 meters-1st (Garrett Ferguson-Frankfort); 110 meter hurdles-3rd (Gavin Salesky-Keyser); 300 meter hurdles-2nd (Jonathan Lewis-Frankfort); 4 x 100 relay-4th (Frankfort-Cohen Arbogast, Barrett Feaster, Joel Myers, Levi Sgaggero); 4 x 200 relay-3rd (Keyser-Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 400 relay-3rd (Keyser-Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Edan Parks, Seth Earnest); 4 x 800 relay-2nd (Frankfort-Luke Duncan, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson); 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles-1st (Frankfort-Joel Myers, Jonathan Lewis, Gavin Tharp, Levi Sgaggero); Shot Put-1st (Gabe Ryan-Keyser); Discus-2nd (Gabe Ryan-Keyser); High Jump-1st (Harris Boggs-Keyser); Pole Vault-2nd (Griffin Paugh-Keyser); Long Jump-4th (Keith Lawrence-Keyser).

On the girls’ side, Fort Hill claimed the area championship with a score of 121. Mountain Ridge was second with a score of 106, and Allegany third with a score of 90. Frankfort came in fourth place with a 64, and Keyser in seventh place with a score of 20.

The following represent the top Mineral County finishes in each event for the girls: 100 meters-4th (Halley Smith-Frankfort); 200 meters-7th (Maddy Broadwater-Keyser); 400 meters-3rd (Abigayle Olenchick-Frankfort); 800 meters-6th (Brooke Jacobs-Frankfort); 1600 meters-3rd (Brooke Jacobs-Frankfort); 3200 meters-1st (Addison Lease-Frankfort); 110 meter hurdles-7th (Taylor Mandell-Frankfort); 300 meter hurdles-5th (Payton Mandell-Frankfort); 4 x 100 relay-3rd (Keyser-Abby Del Signore, Kiara Kesner, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 4 x 200 relay-4th (Keyser-Abby Del Signore, Kiara Kesner, Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton); 4 x 400 relay-1st (Frankfort-Abigayle Olenchick, Allison Young, Addison Lease, Halley Smith); 4 x 800 relay-4th (Frankfort-Emily Smith, Kelsey Smith, Brooke Jacobs, Addison Lease); 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles-3rd (Frankfort-Taylor Mandell, Quinn Mandell, Belle Bloss, Kaitlyn Knotts); Shot Put-7th (Alea Horner-Keyser); Discus-5th (Jewel Selby-Keyser); High Jump-4th (Emily Smith-Frankfort); Long Jump-4th (Halley Smith-Frankfort).