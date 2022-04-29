Frankfort, Keyser tennis compete at PVC’s, elsewhere

BERKELEY SPRINGS - Over a two-day period, Friday and Saturday, April 22 and April 23, Frankfort and Keyser, along with other Potomac Valley Conference schools, gathered once again at Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs for the PVC Tennis Tournament.

The PVC Tournament serves as a nice warm-up for the all-important regional tournament that takes place in Parkersburg next week. The regional tournament is all-important because it serves as the state tournament qualifier. It is, indeed, one’s ticket to Charleston.

The bracketed set-up and tournament style of play of the PVC tournament, therefore, allowed both the Golden Tornado and Falcons applicable practice for what to expect at the regional tournament.

Looking at the records and results thus far this season, it is clear to see that the bulk of the best tennis played this year in the region is in the Potomac Highlands and Eastern Panhandle at Keyser, Frankfort and Berkeley Springs. Watching these three battle it out at the PVC’s certainly elevated the anticipation of what’s to come in the regional tournament.

On the boys’ side, Keyser finished in first place with a score of 15, Berkeley Springs was second with a score of 12, Frankfort was third with a score of 8, and Moorefield/Petersburg fourth/fifth with scores of 0.

On the girls’ side, Berkeley Springs finished first with a score of 14, Frankfort was second with a score of 11, Keyser third with a score of 7, Moorefield fourth with a score of three, and Petersburg fifth with a score of 0.

The Keyser boys won individual/doubles championships at three singles with Hunter Powell, at second doubles with Hunter Powell and Kaleb Kitzmiller, and at third doubles with Bryson Bush and Paul Knotts.

The Keyser girls won individual/doubles championships at one doubles with Maddie Rhodes and Zoey Braithwaite.

The Frankfort boys won individual/doubles championships at two singles with Kyle Shumaker, and four singles with Carson Jewell.

The Frankfort girls won individual/doubles championships at two singles with Tiffany Sites, and four singles with Mikenna Love, and at two doubles with Tiffany Sites and Sophia Lord.

PVC Results-Boys

Haden Fincham from Berkeley Springs claimed first place in one singles. Fincham first defeated Bryson Coblentz of Petersburg, and then Landon Moorehead of Frankfort in the championship match.

Kyle Shumaker of Frankfort claimed first place in two singles. Shumaker first defeated Arden Moyers of Petersburg, and then Dylan Wilson of Keyser in the championship match.

Hunter Powell from Keyser claimed first place in three singles. Powell first defeated Caleb George of Petersburg, and then Cardin Beal of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Carson Jewell of Frankfort claimed first place in four singles. Jewell first defeated Alejandro Montaldo of Berkeley Springs, and then Kaleb Kitzmiller of Keyser in the championship match.

Fincham/Pindell of Berkeley Springs claimed first place in one doubles. Fincham/Pindell first defeated Lopez/Malcom of Moorefield, and then Stanislawczyk/Wilson of Keyser in the championship match.

Powell/Kitzmiller of Keyser claimed first place in two doubles. Powell/Kitmziller first defeated Shumaker/Gough of Frankfort, and then Beal/Brinegar of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Bush/Knotts of Keyser claimed first place in three doubles. Bush/Knotts first defeated Kimble/Dunkirk of Petersburg, and then Montaldo/Baker of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

PVC Results-Girls

Jadelyn Hinger of Moorefield claimed first place in one singles. Hinger first defeated Maddie Rhodes of Keyser, and then Erin Clark of Frankfort in the championship match.

Tiffany Sites of Frankfort claimed first place in two singles. Sites first defeated Madison Kirby of Petersburg, and then Emma Christie from Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Kennedy Shives of Berkeley Springs claimed first place in three singles. Shives first defeated Sophia Lord of Frankfort, and then Maddy Fisher of Keyser in the championship match.

Mikenna Love of Frankfort claimed first place in four singles. Love first defeated Anna Goldizen of Petersburg, and then Lilly Morgan of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Rhodes/Braithwaite of Keyser claimed first place in one doubles. Rhodes/Braithwaite first defeated Iser/Kirby of Petersburg, and then Henry/Christie of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Sites/Lord of Frankfort claimed first place in two doubles. Sites/Lord first defeated Berg/Goldizen of Petersburg, and then Shives/Morgan of Berkeley Springs in the championship match.

Hale/Dudash of Berkeley Springs claimed first place in three doubles. Hale/Dudash first defeated Kuhn/Bobo of Petersburg, and then Davis/Wildman of Keyser in the championship match.

Other matches

On Wednesday, Keyser’s boys and girls played host to Southern and swept the Rams in both contests. On Thursday, Frankfort’s boys and girls played host to Southern and swept the Rams in both contests as well.