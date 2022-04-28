Seth Healy’s seven RBIs help Keyser run-rule Frankfort

SHORT GAP - If you’ve spent any time around a youth or high school baseball diamond, you’ve heard players, coaches, and fans alike, imploring the baseball batter to “do a job, kid.”

“Do a job, kid,” is basically baseball slang for “make something happen,” be it get on base (by walk, hit, or hit by pitch), advance a base runner, or in Seth Healy’s case against Frankfort on Wednesday, drive in a run, or seven.

Yes, that’s right, in Keyser’s 12-1, run-rule shortened win over rival Frankfort in Short Gap, the Black and Gold’s Seth Healy did seven jobs on a total of three separate occasions. Almost hitting for the cycle, Healy drove in runs on a double in the third inning, a single in the fourth inning, and a triple in the fifth inning. In total, Healy drove in seven runs and scored another two on his own to account for nine of Keyser’s 12 runs in the contest.

Healy wasn’t alone in offensive prowess as four other of his teammates had two hits each, and three more one hit apiece as the Tornado out-hit Frankfort 14-4.

Those with two hits include Noah Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield, Konner Bennett, and Caden Youngblood. Broadwater and Bradfield both singled twice, scored three runs, and added one RBI each; Bennett singled twice and added two RBIs; Youngblood singled twice, scored one run, and added an RBI.

Additionally, Andrew Rotruck and Benny Oates each singled and scored one run; Logan Rotruck singled; Evan Jenkins scored one run.

Also impressive for Keyser was pitcher Noah Broadwater’s performance on the mound. Broadwater went the five innings, struck out three, walked one, and gave up only one run on four hits.

Peyton Clark got the start for Frankfort and went the first three and two-thirds innings, striking out three, walking one, giving up eight runs on eight hits. Andrew Lynch and Brady Wilson combined the rest of the way, collectively striking out two, walking one, giving up four runs on six hits.

Offensively, the Falcons were led by Tyler White, Andrew Lynch, Brady Wilson, and Noah Raines, each with a hit. White doubled and added an RBI; Lynch singled and scored one run; Wilson and Raines each singled.

“I thought we showed up today. We’ve been having trouble getting started and with energy. That’s all I asked them for today, to show up and play with energy and enthusiasm, and I think they did. The first couple of innings we were putting the ball in play, but we were hitting it at them. It seemed like we cut way down on our strikeouts, we were actually making contact today, “Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated.

According to Rohrbaugh, “And of course, we got another good performance out of Noah (Broadwater), because, Frankfort is a good hitting team. He kept them off balance. Also, like I said, today, our bats showed up, we put the ball in play, and when you do that, a lot of good things happen.

Rohrbaugh indicates that intelligence at the plate made a big difference offensively for Keyser.

“We were swinging at good pitches and laying off bad pitches. For the last couple of games, we were doing the opposite, swinging at bad pitches and taking good pitches,” Rohrbaugh explained.

Frankfort actually opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Andrew Lynch crossed the plate to give the Falcons the early 1-0 lead. Lynch started things out with a single, and three batters later, was doubled home by Tyler White. It would be Frankfort’s lone run of the contest.

In the third inning, Keyser would score five runs to take a 5-1 lead. With the bases loaded thanks to an Evan Jenkins walk, Benny Oates single, and Noah Broadwater being hit by a pitch, Sammy Bradfield was hit by a pitch to score Jenkins. Seth Healy then doubled to score Oates and Broadwater and advance Bradfield to third. Konnor Bennett then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Bradfield, and two batters later, Caden Youngblood singled to score Healy.

In the fourth inning, the Golden Tornado tacked on an additional three runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead. With two outs, Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield each singled, with Broadwater advancing all the way to third. Seth Healy then singled on a line drive to left field, scoring both Broadwater and Bradfield. Healy then stole second base and was hit home by a Konner Bennett single.

In the fifth inning, Keyser scored four additional runs to account for the final 12-1 advantage. It started with a Caden Youngblood single and Andrew Rotruck walk. Youngblood would advance to second and then third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Noah Broadwater singled to score Youngblood and advance Rotruck to second. Sammy Bradfield then singled to load the bases. Then came Seth Healy with a triple that scored Rotruck, Broadwater, and Bradfield.

After a Noah Raines single in the bottom of the fifth inning, three straight Frankfort batters went down to end the game with Keyser on top 12-1 at the end of five innings.

Frankfort coach Matt Miller was quick to give credit to Keyser for a job well done, and for having a solid team overall.

“They hit the crap out of the ball, that’s my thoughts. We gave them some free base runners, and when we did, they took advantage and hit the ball. They earned it, plain and simple,” Miller stated. They’re the most talented Keyser team in awhile. This is the most talented group they’ve had, one through nine, in some time.”

Soon, the thoughts for both teams will turn towards the sectional playoffs.

According to Miller, “We’ve got to get better in two weeks. If we don’t get better in two weeks, it’s not going to matter. We’ve got to play better defense, and we’ve got to pitch better.”

According to Rohrbaugh, “Everybody wants to win every game, but this is warmups for the real season. It doesn’t matter if you’re 32-0 or 0-32, you can still get to Charleston. This is where we try to work things out and get ready for what is coming.”