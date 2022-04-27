Lady Tornado tops the Lady Falcons in Short Gap

SHORT GAP - Keyser and Frankfort did battle in softball for the second time this season on Tuesday. In the end, Keyser would secure their second victory over the Falcons, but there was a big difference in how the two games played out. Keyser won the first match overwhelmingly in Keyser on March 19 by a tally of 18-2. On Wednesday, it was a much closer, 7-2 win for Keyser, on Senior Night no less, for Frankfort.

With the victory, the Lady Tornado advances their overall season record to 26-3. With the loss, Frankfort falls to 6-12 on the season.

“It’s a good win. Being from Mineral County, any time these two teams play, it’s a big rivalry. The game really meant nothing as the sectional seedings came out today, so this was kind of a pride thing. It was good to come down here. We historically struggle down here for some reason. There’s been more games lost down here in late innings since I’ve been coaching softball than I care to remember,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated.

According to Shoemaker, “It was good we came down and played well. Charity (Wolfe) pitched a really good game. Our hitting was still a little bit sporadic. I think we only had seven hits, so their errors kind of helped us get to seven runs and keep us in the game. Our pitching and defense, once again, was very good.”

“I was pleased with the way we hit against her (Avery Noel), because I think she is one of the better pitchers in our area. She throws a lot of curves and pitches away, and we had come pretty good hits going to the opposite field. We did square up some balls, even some of the outs were good hit balls. It was a good test for us,” Shoemaker explained.

Despite the loss, Frankfort coach Duke Lantz had positive things to say about this team overall, and their performance in the game.

“Your playing Keyser, who is probably one of the best teams in the area. I thought our girls did pretty good. When you consider the first day of the season when we played them we lost 18-2. Today we played them and in seven innings we lost 7-2, that’s a pretty good improvement for our season,” Lantz explained.

According to Lantz, “We’re still making young mistakes. A lot of those runs that they scored tonight were on some errors and mistakes. That’s the thing with youth, we’re still working to get kids into positions to be successful.”

“When we played Allegany, I told the coaches on the bus that if we could play them for the whole seven innings, that would be a positive for this team. It’s the same thing with Keyser, because Keyser, again, is one of the best teams in the area. We played them to a seven inning, 7-2 game, and we had bases loaded there near the end. We hit a lot of balls directly to people. But I’m happy, like we were just talking, we have a bright future,” Lantz detailed.

The game began with two scoreless innings before Keyser broke the seal. In the top of the third inning, Makayla Gillaspie started Keyser’s at bat with a single. Gillaspie then stole both second and third base. Laurren Annable then hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Gillaspie and gave the Lady Tornado a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Keyser would extend their lead to 4-0. The three-run barrage started with an Aly Smith single to open the inning. Alexa Shoemaker then walked to put runners on first and second. Charity Wolfe hit a ground ball, reaching on an error, scoring Smith, sending Shoemaker to third and Wolfe to second. Alexa Shoemaker then stole home and Wolfe advanced to third. Alyvia Idleman came in to pinch run for Wolfe and scored on the next play on a Makayla Gillaspie double to make.

In the top of the fifth inning, Keyser tacked on an additional three runs to open up a 7-0 advantage. Ivy Bromhal opened the inning with a single and scored when the next batter, Morgan Pratt, tripled. Aly Smith then singled to score Pratt from third. Alexa Shoemaker then hit a pop fly, advancing to first on an error. Shoemaker would ultimately steal both second and third, and then score on an error.

It took until the seventh inning, but Frankfort would put two runs on the board to escape the shutout. The run scoring began with a single by Morgan Weimer and a walk by Larae Grove. Adison Pritts then singled to advance Weimer to third and Grove to second. Three batters later, with two outs, Chloe Kauffman singled to score Weimer and Grove. That would end all scoring, and the game, in favor of Keyser 7-2.

Charity Wolfe earned the victory in the circle for Keyser, going the full seven innings, striking out 14, walking one, giving up two runs on five hits.

Aly Smith and Makayla Gillaspie led the way for Keyser offensively with two hits. Smith singled twice, scored one run and added an RBI; Gillaspie doubled, singled, scored one run and added an RBI; Morgan Pratt tripled, scored one run, and added an RBI; Charity Wolfe tripled; Ivy Bromhal singled and scored one run; Alexa Shoemaker scored two runs; Laurren Annable added one RBI; Alyvia Idleman scored one run.

Avery Noel went the distance for Frankfort in the loss, going the full seven innings, striking out four, walking one, giving up seven runs on seven hits.

Larae Grove led the way offensively for Frankfort by doubling and scoring one run. In addition, Chloe Kauffman singled and added two RBIs; Morgan Weimer singled and scored one run; Adison Pritts and Kylah Ruff each singled.

It was learned earlier in the day that Keyser and Frankfort finished first and second respectively in the sectional seeding for the playoffs. Both teams have games remaining this week, with sectional play to begin next week.