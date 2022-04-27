Golden Tornado again defeats Berkeley Springs

KEYSER - In the span of six calendar days, the Keyser Golden Tornado has twice defeated the Berkeley Springs Indians, a key sectional opponent of theirs. The two games, however, could not have been any more different. Keyser’s 14-2 road win over the Indians on April 20 was a shellacking. On Monday, April 25, at home, Keyser survived a 3-2 scare from Berkeley Springs.

Berkeley Springs drew first blood in the contest when Cole Oursler, just the third batter of the game, blasted one over the left field fence to give the Indians an early, 1-0 advantage. That 1-0 advantage would hold through the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Keyser would tie the game 1-1. That score began when Seth Healy reached base on a double. Healy would ultimately advance to third base on walks by Logan Rotruck and Konner Bennett. From third base, Healy was able to score when Andrew Rotruck hit a fly ball to right field, allowing Healy to tag up and score.

This time, Keyser wouldn’t have to wait four innings to score another run. In fact, it would be the very next inning, the bottom of the fifth, in which the Golden Tornado would score two runs to open up a 3-1 lead.

The series of events leading to those two runs being scored began with an Evan Jenkins double. Jenkins, the pitcher, was replaced by pinch runner Chase Davis. Two batters later, Sammy Bradfield walked to put runners on first and second. Davis would then advance to third base on a wild pitch and Bradfield stole second base. On an error by the second baseman, Davis was able to score from third. Bradfield then scored as well.

In the blink of an eye, Keyser had gained a 3-1 advantage. In the top of the seventh inning, Berkeley Springs would muster up only one run when they needed two to tie. That run would begin with Chance Swink reaching base on a triple and then scoring on a passed ball.

It wouldn’t be enough as Keyser held on for the 3-2 victory, despite being out-hit six to three, and producing one more error than Berkeley Springs.

Evan Jenkins earned the win for Keyser on the mound, going the first six innings, striking out seven, walking zero, giving up two runs on six hits. Noah Broadwater replaced Jenkins for the seventh inning only, struck out one, walked two, giving up one run.

In the loss, Caleb Stotler went the distance for Berkeley Springs, going all six innings, striking out five, walking five, giving up three runs on three hits.

Keyser was led offensively by hits from Seth Healy, Konner Bennett, and Evan Jenkins. Healy and Jenkins both doubled, Bennett singled. Andrew Rotruck added an RBI; Sammy Bradfield, Seth Healy, and Chase Davis each scored a run.

Berkeley Springs was led offensively by Cole Oursler with two hits, which included a homerun and a single. In addition, Chance Swink tripled, Reagan Johnson, Garrett Stotler, and Tyler Barney all singled.