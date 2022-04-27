Frankfort again falls to Jefferson

SHORT GAP - Frankfort coach Matt Miller likes to schedule tough, and the proof is in the pudding. Miller’s philosophy is to challenge his Falcons mightily in the regular season, to better prepare them, from a being battle-tested perspective, come playoff time. That’s why Frankfort schedules Jefferson, and this year, not just once, but twice, home and away.

On April 14, Frankfort hosted the Cougars and lost 12-4. On Monday, April 25, Frankfort traveled to Shenandoah Junction and again fell to Jefferson, this time in a closer, 6-2 affair.

Things started out promising for the Falcons, so much so that it was Frankfort’s two runs that came first in the contest. Right out of the gate, assisted by uncharacteristic defensive sloppiness from Jefferson, Andrew Lynch and Cam Lynch crossed the plate to give Frankfort the early 2-0 lead.

It was a lead, however, that would not last. Jefferson scored six unanswered runs from that point forward to earn the 6-2 victory.

Sammy Roberts went the full seven innings for Jefferson in the win, striking out 10, walking two, giving up two runs on four hits.

The Cougars were led offensively by Roberts, Connor Bailey, JJ Polvinale, and Sam Wabnitz, each with a hit, all singles. Roberts scored two runs; Bailey scored one run; Polvinale added an RBI; Wabnitz scored a run; Kellen Kinsler and Josh Cienfuegos each scored a run as well.

Cam Lynch went the first five innings in the loss for Frankfort, striking out five, walking five, giving up five runs on four hits. Tyler White and Uriah Cutter combined the rest of the way for the Falcons.

The Falcons were led offensively by Peyton Clark with two hits, including one double and one single. In addition, Andrew Lynch singled and scored one run; David Jackson singled; Cam Lynch scored one run.