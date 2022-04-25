Frankfort stings the East Fairmont Bees 5-4

FAIRMONT - It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish. The Frankfort Falcons made perfect on this axiom in their dramatic 5-4, come from behind victory at East Fairmont on Saturday. It would be Peyton Clark’s ‘no doubt about it’ blast over the left field wall in the seventh inning that lifted Frankfort to the one-run victory.

Things started out poorly for the Falcons. In each of the first two innings, host East Fairmont scored two runs to amass an early, 4-0 lead.

“We got ourselves in a hole again, and that’s kind of been the trend. The first two innings, we didn’t play really well. We made some little, tiny mistakes that just added up, no big blunders or anything. It was just little things, we walked a couple of guys, threw a ball away, and got down 4-0. So, we just had to dig ourselves out of the hole,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated.

Beginning with a pitching change, and then a bit of offensive spark, Frankfort began to claw themselves back into contention.

In the third inning, Andrew Lynch doubled to get on base. Tyler White delivered a base hit to score Lynch and bring the score to 4-1.

In the fifth inning, Landen Kinser would double to reach base. Kinser would ultimately score on a passed ball to bring the score to 4-2.

In the top of the seventh inning, Jacob Nething would cross the plate to inch Frankfort to within one run at 4-3.

Then came the blast heard ‘round Marion County. With two outs, and Cam Lynch on first base, Clark stepped to the plate and delivered what would ultimately be the game winning dinger, putting the Falcons up 5-4 for good.

It was a total team victory, yes, but hard not to point out the pivotal performance of seniors Andrew Lynch and Peyton Clark.

Miller agrees, “It was not only off the bat of Peyton Clark, but Andrew Lynch came in to pitch with guys on base and didn’t give up a run the whole rest of the way. So, Andrew was a huge part of that as well.”

According to Miller, “It wasn’t a good way to start. We weren’t panicked, but we had our work to do. I think Andrew ended up giving up only three total hits, walked two, got big guys off base, doing a real good job for us. He kept guys off home plate, doing enough for us to win, along with our offense. He did a great job. The first four innings he came in, he threw 39 pitches. His pitch count was ridiculously low going into the sixth and seventh innings.”

As for Clark and his heroics? He’s been doing it all year, for the entirety of his career even.

“With two outs, and Cam Lynch on first, Peyton Clark hit a two-run homer over the left field wall. He crushed it, there wasn’t any doubt about it. Big players make big time plays in big time games, and that was a big time play with two outs in the seventh inning,” Miller explained.

David Jackson went the first one and two-thirds innings on the mound for Frankfort, striking out two, walking four, giving up four runs on five hits. Andrew Lynch came in for the final five and two-thirds innings to earn the victory, striking out three, walking two, surrendering zero runs on three hits.

Joey Alvaro and Clay Hershberger combined on the mound in the loss for East Fairmont, collectively going the distance, striking out six, walking four, giving up five runs on six hits.

Offensively, the Bees were led in the loss by Danny Raddish with three singles, one run scored, and an RBI; Joey Alvaro hit two singles and added an RBI; Conner Graffius singled; Austin Vincent singled and scored one run; Kaynan Coleman singled and added an RBI.

In the victory, Frankfort was led offensively by Peyton Clark’s homerun. Clark scored a run and is credited with two RBIs; Andrew Lynch collected a single and a double and scored one run; Landen Kinser doubled and scored one run; David Jackson singled; Cam Lynch singled and scored one run; Jacob Nething scored one run.

The win came at a good time for Frankfort, evening the Falcons record at 7-7 in advance of an important week coming up.

“It’s a good win, and a regional win. We’ve got to get better, but momentum wise, it helps to get that regional win. We’ve got to take care of things this week,” Miller stated. “We have Jefferson at Jefferson on Monday, and that’s a tough battle. Then we have to handle our business in the sectional against Keyser on Wednesday, and then finishing a game and playing another against Berkeley Springs on Friday.”