Field of Dreams: Keyser plays Petersburg at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH - Due to a pre-determined time limit, Saturday’s game between Keyser and Petersburg at PNC Park in Pittsburgh was only played through the top of the sixth inning. It was more than enough, however, for both teams, including players and coaches, to live the dream of getting to play on the field of a Major League baseball team.

Petersburg ultimately earned an official 7-5 victory in the contest, but thanks to the Pittsburg Pirates and this experience, there were no losers on this day in the Steel City. Memories of a lifetime were instilled on both squads and their families.

Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh was thankful to the Pirates for making it happen. “This is further evidence that the Pittsburgh Pirates organization is a top-notch, fan-oriented organization. To do that, it was unbelievable. They were very hospitable, catered to you, and gave you whatever you needed. It was such a unique, very good experience,” he said.

The game day experience for the players and coaches, minus the million-dollar contracts, was the same for Keyser and Petersburg as it would have been between the Pirates and Yankees.

“They brought us in where the players come in. Of course, we walked down onto the field for warm ups, sat in and used the same dugouts, and played on the same field that the Major League players use. It’s just a baseball field, but wow, it was nice,” Rohrbaugh explained.

Adding to the positives of the day was that Keyser and Petersburg, two teams linked through friendship, shared experiences, and a history of collaboration, for example teaming up to put on this year’s inaugural Legends Tournament, got to experience the day together.

“Being there with Petersburg made it better. Their head coach, Mike Landis and I, are good friends, on and off the field. I’ve known him for awhile. Also, Steve Arbaugh, their assistant coach, the same thing. That made it a little bit more special, getting to experience it with a team that you already knew,” Rohrbaugh explained.

As for the game, Keyser earned an early lead then Petersburg took it away for good.

The Black and Gold gained an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Petersburg responded with two runs to inch to within one run, 3-2, as the teams headed to the second inning. One more Keyser run in the top of the second inning extended the Black and Gold’s lead to 4-2.

Petersburg responded again, this time with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning to ties the game 4-4. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Vikings tacked on an additional two runs to take a 6-4 lead. An additional run in the bottom of the fifth inning extended the Petersburg lead to three runs, 7-4. Keyser rallied for one final run in the top of the sixth inning, but the time would expire on the game with Petersburg earning the 7-5 victory.

“We started strong in the first two innings, and then we went into a drought hitting wise. They brought that lefty in that we faced the other week, and he’s tough to hit. That kind of shut our bats down. They battled their way back into it,” Rohrbaugh stated. “We were under a time limit. If we were able to play all seven innings, who knows? Maybe we would have scored a couple of runs there in the seventh, but, you don’t know.”

According to Rohrbaugh, “Overall, there are some things from the game that we still need to work on and get better at. I’m sure Petersburg feels the same way. But, it wasn’t like there was a bunch of errors and things like that, it was a typical baseball game.”

Nathaniel Travis went five innings in the win for Petersburg, striking out 10, walking one, giving up four runs on seven hits. Caden Arbaugh closed it out with one inning on the mound, striking out one, walking zero, giving up one run on one hit.

Konnor Bennett opened the game for Keyser in the loss, going the first two and two-thirds innings, striking out one, walking five, giving up four runs on two hits. Seth Healy closed out the final two and one-thirds innings, striking out two, walking one, giving up three runs on four hits.

Offensively, Petersburg was led by Johnathan Mallow with three singles, two runs scored, and three RBIs; Garrett Vanmeter singled twice and scored one run; Logan Leshuk singled; Trace Rohrbaugh scored two runs; William Vanmeter and Colin Mauzy each scored one run; Peyton Tingler and Nathaniel Travis each added one RBI apiece.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Seth Healy with three singles, one run scored, and two RBIs; Noah Broadwater doubled and singled and scored one run; Sammy Bradfield doubled and scored one run; Logan Rotruck tripled and scored two runs; Konner Bennett tripled and added two RBIs.

To a player, the participants were beyond thrilled by the experience.

“The players were kind of awestruck when they went in, getting to play on a field of that quality. I think it was really special to them. A couple of them said, I thought it would be bigger than this, I told them no, TV makes it look that way. I think it was really a neat experience for them. I asked them after the game if they enjoyed this, and they all said, yes, they thought it was great,” Rohrbaugh detailed.

The experience had the same effect on the coaches as well.

According to Rohrbaugh, “For myself and the coaches, it was an awesome experience. A couple of us are Pirates fans to start with, so that was special. Even for us adults, it was like a childhood dream to get to go down on a Major League field. So, for us adults, and the players, it was great to be on the same field you see when you turn on the TV to watch a game.”

Don’t forget the thrill it was for parents, grandparents, and fans to watch their teams compete on the big stage.

“For the parents, they were thrilled to be sitting up in the stands watching their kids play on a Major League field. It was a game where under a time limit, I wasn’t able to get all my guys in, some of the younger guys I brought. But I told them ahead of time, this is still a varsity game we are trying to win, but we’ll do the best we can. I think overall the experience was very good,” Rohrbaugh explained.

The numbers suggest that only a very select few high school players will ever make it to the big leagues. For Keyser and Petersburg, if only for one absolutely beautiful day for baseball in April, it felt like they made it.