Sand, Sun, and Softball: Lady Tornado goes 4-1 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH - Taking a break from what has been unseasonably cold, even snowy weather here at home, the Keyser Tornado took to the road over the last seven days for a five-game trip to Myrtle Beach. Those five opponents hailed from North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, New York, and Maryland, in that order.

More importantly, Keyser left the Palmetto State as winners of four of those five matchups, with the lone loss being by on run.

“It was a great experience for the girls. Not only did we get to play some quality teams on beautiful fields, but the team got to spend time together off of the softball field. They had a lot of fun together enjoying all the opportunities the beach life offers,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated.

According to Shoemaker, “I was very proud of how they played. While all the fun can be a distraction to the game, and five games in three days is a tough task, especially mixing in an early game one day, they stayed focused and did what they needed to do.”

While the team performed well as a unit, there were some individual circumstances that stood out.

“I would like to recognize senior Aly Smith who reached the 100-hit mark for her career down there. She’s only the 13th KHS player to reach that milestone in 24 years. That’s quite an accomplishment,” Shoemaker stated.” Morgan Pratt played all five games with a broken finger on her throwing hand, and Tayler Likens caught every inning, even after fracturing her throwing hand thumb in game one.”

According to Shoemaker, “Once again, pitching and defense dominated for us, and we hit pretty good in all games but one. It was an overall great experience, I’m hoping this gets our team prepared and ready to come home and play a four-game stretch.”

The Black and Gold are now scheduled for four games in four days in the coming week to close out regular season play.

In game one of the trip on Tuesday, Keyser exploded offensively for 13 hits, held their opponents to six hits, and fielded perfectly while their opponents errored twice in the field, all en route to a 19-4 victory over High Point Christian Academy of North Carolina.

The Lady Tornado started hot with a five-run first inning, tacked on two additional runs in the second inning, followed that with a huge, 11-run third inning and a one-run fourth inning in the 19-4 victory.

Rylee Mangold went the full five innings for the Black and Gold, striking out 10, walking three, fiving up four runs on six hits in the win.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Makayla Gillaspie, Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker, and Charity Wolfe with two hits apiece. Gillaspie singled twice, scored two runs, and added four RBIs; Smith singled twice, scored two runs, and added two RBIs; Shoemaker tripled, singled, scored two runs and knocked in three RBIs; Wolfe doubled, singled, scored two runs, and added four RBIs.

In addition, Morgan Pratt singled and scored three runs; Rylee Mangold tripled; Tayler Likens tripled, scored one run and added an RBI; Averi Everline singled, scored two runs and added an RBI; Alyvia Idleman scored two runs; Lauren Annable doubled, scored two runs and added an RBI.

In game two of the trip on Tuesday, Keyser out-hit their opponent nine to three, but committed one more error in the field (three to two), en route to an 8-4 victory over Laurence Manning Academy of South Carolina.

The Lady Tornado again started hot with a five-run first inning, then tacked on two more in the third inning, and one more in the fourth. Their opponent scored all four of their runs in the final two innings, with three of the four coming in the final inning, in Keyser’s 8-4 victory.

Charity Wolfe went the full five innings for the Black and Gold, striking out five, walking zero, giving up four runs on only three hits in the win.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Alexa Shoemaker, Morgan Pratt, and Tayler Likens. Shoemaker collected three hits to lead the way, including a triple and two singles, and scored two runs; Pratt singled twice, scored one run, and added an RBI; Likens singled twice and scored two runs.

In addition, Rylee Mangold doubled, scored one run, and added three RBIs; Averi Everline singled, scored two runs, and added two RBIs; Laurren Annable added an RBI.

In game three of the trip on Wednesday, Keyser fell for the first time and only time on the trip. Their opponent, Groveport-Madison of Ohio, out-hit the Lady Tornado five to four, but did commit three errors to zero for Keyser, en route to a slim, 2-1 victory over the Black and Gold.

Keyser scored one run in the first inning and held that lead until Groveport-Madison rallied for two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the 2-1lead for good.

Rylee Mangold went the full four innings for the Black and Gold, striking out six, walking one, giving up two runs on five hits in the loss.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Morgan Pratt, Aly Smith, and Alexa Shoemaker. Pratt collected two singles and scored one run; Smith singled; Shoemaker singled.

In game four of the trip on Thursday, Keyser got back to their winning ways, out-hitting their opponent seven to two, and committed only one error to their opponents two in the 5-1 victory over Penfield of New York.

After falling behind 1-0, Keyser scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Three additional runs in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Tornado the 5-1 lead for good.

Charity Wolfe went the full seven innings for the Black and Gold, striking out eight, walking one, giving up one run on two hits in the victory.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Alexa Shoemaker with two hits, and Aly Smith, Rylee Mangold, Charity Wolfe, Tayler Likens, and Averi Everline with one hit each. Shoemaker tripled and singled, and added an RBI; Smith tripled, scored one run, and added an RBI; Mangold tripled; Wolfe singled; Likens singled; Everline singled and scored one run.

Additionally, Makayla Gillaspie scored one run, and added an RBI, and Alyvia Idleman scored one run.

In game five of the trip on Thursday, Keyser finished the excursion strong, out-hitting their opponent 12-2, and committing one error as compared to five for their opponent, en route to an 11-1 victory over Mount De Sales Academy of Maryland.

Rylee Mangold went the full six innings, striking out 13, walking five, giving up one run on two hits in the victory.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Averi Everline with four hits, and Morgan Pratt, Alexa Shoemaker, and Tayler Likens with two hits each. Everline triples, singled three times, scored three runs, and added two RBIs; Pratt singled twice, scored one run, and added an RBI; Shoemaker doubled, singled, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Likens singled twice, scored three runs, and added two RBIs.

Additionally. Aly Smith singled, Charit Wolfe scored two runs, Makayla Gillaspie singled and added an RBI, and Laurren Annable and Alyvia Idleman added an RBI each.

Keyser concludes the Myrtle Beach trip now with an overall record of 24-3, and winners of 14 of their last 15 games. The Lady Tornado will return to action on Monday, April 25, at home against Pendleton County. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.