Keyser tennis blanks Northern, 7-0, 7-0

KEYSER - On Wednesday, Keyser welcomed the Northern Huskies to town for a set of boys’ and girls’ matches.

The Golden Tornado, both the girls’ and boys’ squads, turned in a pair of dominating performances, each sweeping the visitors from Garrett County 7-0.

The Keyser girls did not lose a single game, topping Northern by a combined 56 games to zero. The Lady Tornado earned singles victories by Maddie Rhodes at one singles, Zoey Braithwaite at two singles, Maddy Fisher at three singles, and Hannah Felton at four singles. Doubles victories were earned by Rhodes/Braithwaite at one doubles, Fisher/Felton at two doubles, and Abby Davis/Alana Wildman at three doubles.

The Keyser boys lost only two games, topping Northern by a combined 56 games to two. The Black and Gold earned singles victories by Alec Stanislawczyk at one singles, Dylan Wilson at two singles, Hunter Powell at three singles, and Kaleb Kitzmiller at four singles. Doubles victories were earned by Stanislawczyk/Wilson at one doubles, Powell/Kitzmiller at two doubles, and Bryson Bush/Paul Knotts at three doubles

