Keyser scores big win over Berkeley Springs, falls to Allegany

KEYSER - As the Keyser Golden Tornado baseball squad readies for Saturday’s matchup with Peterburg at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, there was other business to tend to. On Wednesday, Keyser traveled to face sectional rival Berkeley Springs. On Thursday, there was a home matchup with Allegany. Keyser would pummel Berkeley Springs 14-2, and fall to Allegany 10-2.

“It’s like déjà vu, all over again,” this famous quote is attributed to New York Yankees and gaffster Yogi Berra. And it describes perfectly what must have been running through Golden Tornado baseball fans as they watched the Tornado wallop Berkeley Springs in Morgan County on Wednesday night.

As you may recall, against Frankfort in a huge sectional matchup earlier this season, Caden Youngblood and Logan Rotruck hit back to back homeruns to spearhead a comeback victory against the Falcons. At the time, Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh, in the post-game interview, could not recall a time any Keyser team, or their opponent for that matter, had hit back to back homeruns like that.

Fast forward to Wednesday night at Berkeley Springs, and the same cast of characters was at it again. By the same cast of characters, we’re talking specifically about Caden Younglood and Logan Rotruck. That’s right, back to back homeruns again.

With the Black and Gold already leading the Indians 9-1, Caden Youngblood hit a grand clam to up the Keyser lead to 13-1. On the very next pitch, Logan Rotruck blasted a homerun to further extend the Keyser lead to 14-1.

Lightning struck for the duo of Youngblood and Rotruck, not once, but now twice on the season. Keyser would go on to win 14-2.

In the win, Keyser scored first with a run in the third inning to go up 1-0. Berkeley Springs responded immediately with a run to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Keyser inched ahead with a 2-1 lead after scoring in the top of the fourth inning. In the sixth and seventh innings, the Tornado combined for 12 runs to blow the game wide open, and allowed only one run to cross the plate for Berkeley in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 14-2 victory.

Noah Broadwater earned the win on the mound for Keyser, going six innings, striking out six, walking two, giving up one run on five hits. Evan Jenkins closed out the seventh inning, striking out none, walking none, giving up one run on one hit.

Berkeley Springs combined the services of Tyler Barney and Devon Faith on the mound in the loss. The pair went seven innings combines, striking out five, walking seven, giving up 14 runs on 13 hits.

Keyser was led offensively by Caden Youngblood and Logan Rotruck, each with a homerun. Youngblood’s homerun was a grand slam, and he scored one run and added five RBIs; Rotruck had the homerun, and also scored two runs and added an RBI.

In addition, Sammy Bradfield, Seth Healy and Konner Bennett, Andrew Rotruck, and Evan Jenkins led the way with two hits each. Bradfield singled twice and scored two runs; Healy tripled, singled, scored one run and added four RBIs; Bennett doubled, singled, and scored one run; Rotruck singled twice and added an RBI; Evan Jenkins singled twice, scored three runs, and added an RBI.

Finally, Noah Broadwater scored two runs, and Benny Oates singled, scored two runs, and added an RBI.

Berkeley Springs was led offensively by Chance Swink with two hits, and Evan Thompson, Reagan Johnson, Cole Oursler, and Garrett Stotler with one hit each.

Against Allegany at home on Thursday, Keyser allowed the Campers to jump out to a 10-0 advantage over the game’s first six innings. Allegany scored two runs in the first inning, one run each in the second, third, and fifth innings, and then five runs in the sixth inning. Keyser finally responded with three runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh to bring the final tally to 10-4 in favor of the Campers.

Allegany’s Griffin Madden got the win for Allegany, going five and two-thirds innings, striking out 12, walking four, giving up three runs on two hits. Bryce Madden and Demetri Bascelli combined the rest of the way, collectively striking out four, walking three, giving up one run on two hits.

The Campers were led offensively by Griffin Madden and Alex Kennell, with each hitting a homerun and two hits apiece. Madden homered, singled, scored three runs, and added two RBIs; Kennell homered, doubled, scored one run, and added two RBIs.

In addition, Allegany collected one hit each from Cayden Bratton, Darian Bauer, Bryce Madden, Caedon Wallace, and Demetri Bascelli. Madden’s hit was a double.

Evan Jenkins went three innings for Keyser in the loss, striking out two, walking two, giving up four runs on four hits. Logan Rotruck went one and one-thirds innings, striking out zero, walking zero, giving up two runs on three hits. Benny Oates went one and two-thirds innings, striking out one, walking one, giving up four runs on four hits.

The Golden Tornado were led offensively by Andrew Rotruck with two hits, both singles, and an RBI. Sammy Bradfield and Seth Healy collected one hit each for Keyser. Bradfield doubled and scored two runs; Healy doubled, scored one run, and added an RBI. Logan Rotruck added an RBI.

Keyser (7-5) will next travel to PNC Park in Pittsburgh for a 2:30 matchup with Petersburg.