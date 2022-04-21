Frankfort’s Avery Noel no-hits Grafton in 2-0 win

GRAFTON - The formula for winning softball, or baseball for that matter, is simple. In the end, it comes down to whether you can score more runs than your opponent.

In fact, it’s not multiple runs, but rather just one more run that will get the job done. Therefore, the goal is limit your opponents scoring, while trying to score runs for yourself.

On Wednesday, on the road at sectional opponent Grafton in Taylor County, Frankfort’s freshman pitcher Avery Noel took care of the first part of that equation, limiting her opponent’s scoring. She limited it so much, in fact, that she held the Lady Bearcats completely scoreless.

Really, it goes way beyond that. Not only did Noel hurl a shutout, she also threw a no-hitter. Not only did she toss a no-hitter, she also struck out 14 Grafton batters and walked zero. Facing 26 batters, Noel threw 99 pitches, 71 of which were strikes. It was a dominating performance.

Interestingly enough, Grafton’s pitcher Frederique Maloley, a senior, turned in an impressive performance in the circle as well. Maloley also went the full seven innings, fanning 14, walking three, giving up two runs on just four hits. Maloley faced 27 batters, threw 106 pitches, 68 of which were strikes.

With Noel not allowing a run or a hit, Grafton’s offense was completely stymied. With Maloley’s impressive impressive performance, Frankfort’s offense was limited.

But remember, it only takes one, and the Falcons got the required one and then another for good measure in claiming the 2-0 victory.

Frankfort claimed four hits, one each by four different batters. Adison Pritts was responsible for the lone double, while Morgan Weimer, Avery Noel, and Aubrie Root each dished out singles.

It was Aubrie Root’s single that allowed Carlee Kesner to cross the plate for what would be the winning run, and it didn’t happen until the top of the seventh inning, breaking a scoreless tie. Morgan Weimer singled in Root to bring the final tally to 2-0 in favor of the Falcons.

With the victory, Frankfort’s overall record reaches 5-9 for the season, in advance of the Falcons’ weekend participation in the Bub Riggleman Tournment in Moorefield.