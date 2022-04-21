Frankfort tennis sweeps North Marion and Moorefield

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort boys’ and girls’ tennis squads have stayed busy and been successful lately, racking up wins at home against North Marion on Saturday, and on the road at Moorefield on Wednesday. The boys defeated North Marion 6-1 and Moorefield 5-2. The girls defeated North Marion 5-2 and Moorefield 4-3.

Against North Marion, the Frankfort boys scored singles victories from Landon Moorehead in one singles, Kyle Shumaker in two singles, and Carson Jewell in four singles. Doubles victories came from Moorehead/Jewell in one doubles, Shumaker/Britton Gough in two doubles, and Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange in three doubles.

Also, against North Marion, the Frankfort girls scored singles victories from Erin Clark in one singles, Sophia Lord in three singles, and Mikenna Love in four singles. Doubles victories came from Tiffany Sites/Lord in two doubles, and Natalie Fong/Avya McClung in three doubles.

Against Moorefield, the Frankfort boys scored singles victories from Landon Moorehead in one singles, Kyle Shumaker in two singles, and Carson Jewell in four singles. Doubles victories came from Moorehead/Jewell in one doubles, and Shumaker/Charlie Steele in two doubles.

Also, against Moorefield, the Frankfort girls scored singles victories from Sophia Lord in three singles, and Mikenna Love in four singles. Doubles victories came from Erin Clark/Love in one doubles, and Lord/Natalie Fong in two doubles.