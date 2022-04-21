Commentary: Community rallies around Scott Furey

KEYSER - Well Keyser, and by Keyser I mean the greater Keyser community that feeds KHS their students, you’ve outdone yourself again.

You can even extend this kudos beyond the realm of Tornado-land into the surrounding schools’ communities. The outpouring of love, support, and yes, donations, at the Benefit for Scott Furey held Saturday was off the charts.

Of course it was. Of course it was because this Black and Gold community has shown time and time again that’s what they’re capable of. Of course it was because lets face it, you’d be hard pressed to find a person around as loved and respected as Scott Furey, and that’s on any given Saturday, or Monday, or Tuesday … you get the point.

I attended the benefit; I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. I attended because Scott Furey is a contemporary of mine, a fellow class of 1994 graduate, from different schools mind you, me from Fort Hill and he from Keyser. I don’t know, our common age, the commonality of being fathers to school-aged kids, the fact that we both spend so much time around area youths, specifically in the world of sports, I get Scott Furey.

But it goes way beyond that. Scott Furey not only teaches my oldest son but is a mentor and a friend to us all. I cover his track teams for the newspaper, yes. And Scott is great with respect to wanting to tell the story of his kids, be it with quotes, be it with respect to pointing me in the direction of stats and results, or just a random text to give me a heads up on something.

As I pointed out in a social media post upon hearing news of Scott’s diagnosis, I also feel like Scott, as he’s done for so many kids he’s coached and mentored, has my back. In fact, on an occasion or two, if I have gone a bit astray in my mission to always be a positive force in the local sports community, Scott has sent me a message encouraging me to take a different approach, to step back, and maybe re-assess how I’m looking at or handling a situation. And he’s always been right.

Yes, Scott Furey is a friend to us all, and because of this, it should come as no surprise that the community has rallied behind him in his fight against cancer. Luke Hoover opened his doors in a big way for the Scott Furey Benefit, and it’s a good thing that Luke has a sprawling complex capable of handling a big crowd, because a big crowd, a huge crowd really, is what showed up.

There were the usual faces; the people you would expect. You know, co-workers, parents and their kids currently involved as student-athletes at KHS, the Furey family and their friend circle. But it was bigger than that. I personally sat at a table with Frankfort parents whose kid competes very directly against Scott’s Keyser teams. There were also coaches and athletic directors from surrounding schools.

Perhaps the biggest thing that tugged at the hearts of the KHS faithful, and likely Scott too, however, were the many graduates from long ago, and we’re talking a real who’s-who of some of Keyser’s best athletes of the 21st century. Some traveled from quite a long distance to show their love and appreciation.

As I’ve said to quite a few people since Saturday, you couldn’t fake that kind of love, support, and adoration if you tried. It’s a true testament to the man Scott is. It’s a true testament to the specialness of this community.

Scott didn’t ask for any of this. Truth be told, he was a bit uncomfortable about being on the receiving end of all the attention, and yes, the donations. But a lightbulb went off, and there are no better words than his words to describe what he now feels. This is from his appreciation post on Facebook:

“But as I spoke with a number of you and expressed my concerns, you helped me understand that the way I feel when I do something for you, is the way you feel getting to do something for me. While it is still hard, I understand now that it's not fair for me to take your blessings and your joys away from you and so I've learned to humbly accept them as they come.”

Scott further explained the enormity and specialness of the event:

“Being a part of the Facebook group for the event, I saw the numbers climb and climb and knew it was going to be a great night of fellowship and that could have been where we left it. Those of you that know me, know that I would have been OVER THE TOP happy with that. I saw so many folks I haven't seen in a while and saw so many folks I see every day.”

And finally, his word of thanks:

“I just need each and every one of you to know that my family and I appreciate you even under normal circumstances, but as we go through this new phase, we are even more appreciative…especially to those of you that have already been through this in some capacity. Your knowledge and advice has been priceless. So, while I try to live life as humbly as possible on regular days, days like last Saturday have humbled me beyond words.”

Yes, Saturday’s Benefit for Scott Furey was a shining example of the goodness of two things - the Keyser community, and Scott Furey himself.