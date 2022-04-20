A Family Tradition: KHS coach Johnny Haines looks to new chapter

KEYSER - Johnny Haines is a Keyser guy; he bleeds all things Black and Gold. But first and foremost, he’s a family man, and family comes first.

For this, and a few other reasons, Haines recently gave up his position, after the season, as the varsity coach for Keyser boys’ basketball.

What’s interesting about Haines and his love for the Black and Gold is that it was instilled in him by family, by his father and grandfather to be specific. You might say that for the Haines family at large, supporting Keyser High School is a family tradition.

“Growing up, my granddad, my dad’s dad, he did a lot for Keyser High School. And my dad, he started as a driver’s ed teacher at Ridgeley, then came to Keyser where he played several roles. He put in a lot of dedication as a teacher, then vice principal, then principal at Keyser High School,” Haines explained.

According to Johnny, “He instilled in our family a love for Keyser High School. It really did start with my grandfather, but my dad has always been so passionate about Keyser. We were born and raised here. It’s been Black and Gold all the time. I can remember going to games growing up, and really, the dedication he showed helped push my sister and I into education

“So, ultimately it comes down to my dad and grandad, the sacrifices they made and the dedication they showed, that always wanted me to give back to Keyser High School,” Haines detailed.

And give back he has, first as a student athlete at KHS and later as a teacher and coach.

According to Haines, “I had always been a basketball guy and I didn’t play football at first, because I wanted to go watch the Mountaineers with my parents who had season tickets. But that changed. In my 11th grade year, my grandfather died, and at his funeral, Kelly Day and Tom Denne came because my grandfather had mentored them.

“They invited me to a pre-season cookout for the football team and talked me into playing football,” Johnny stated. “My dad and I went, and ultimately I ended up joining the football team. Props to them for continuing the Keyser tradition of going the extra mile to get kids out to play sports.

“But, back to basketball, Jim Broome, Jim Lawrence, Ed Jordan, Lindy Shank, Artie Hartman, they all got me into playing basketball, and I had a good basketball career. I knew then and there that I wanted to be a coach. In fact, Lindy Shank ended up being the most influential coach I’ve had in my career,” Haines detailed.

According to Haines, “I ultimately started coaching JV basketball with Todd Smith, and he taught me a lot. I also coached with Gary Liston and Scott Furey and that was great, and then I later got the nod as the head varsity coach.”

Like any coaching career, Haines has experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows; that comes with the territory. You win some, and you’re going to lose some. The important thing are the life lessons learned along the way.

The highest highs?

“I can remember my first year, with Ryan Streets, Ryan Kunis, Cody Eversole and a few others, we ended up playing Bridgeport in the regional finals at Keyser for a chance to get to the state tournament. We lost, in a close one, but I can remember Luke Denne coming up to me and pointing out that I almost went to the state tournament in my first year. That was a high, and the kids believed in me, it was a good way to start things off,” Johnny explained.

According to Haines, “Of course, one of the best victories was obviously the double-overtime victory over Frankfort at Frankfort in the now legendary game. But honestly, the highest point of my career was the final game of my career at Wheeling Central. It might have been a loss, but it ranks above anything else in my career.

“Nobody gave us a chance or any respect, we hadn’t had the best season, but those kids came out and played, giving their all for Keyser High School. We were right there with them, and I was so proud to be their head coach,” Haines stated. “If we had been blown out in that game, I might have came back to coach. But it was such a high point to end on, what they did up there, it was one of the best nights of my life as a head coach. What they did was phenomenal.”

The lowest lows?

“The COVID years got me down. You just never knew who was going to play or when you were going to get to play. But honestly, some of the lowest points were this year. At the beginning of the year we had some success and then we just went down a road I never wanted to go down. We were just at a loss as a program, and so I said a little prayer. And in the end, we got it back. So, this year was both my lowest and highest as a head coach,” Haines explained.

The decision to resign as head coach, in the end, came mostly down to family.

According to Johnny, “The sacrifice that any coach’s family makes is phenomenal. It goes from your spouse, to your kids, to your dogs, to your parents and grandparents. Like my wife Meredith said, though, we wouldn’t have wanted our kids to grow up anywhere else than the gym or at a field. It was an awesome experience.

“I have to honestly give my wife Meredith a great deal of credit, she deserves it and I love her to death. She’s a Frankfort graduate, but I think I’ve helped convert her into a Golden Tornado. I thank her for everything she’s done. She’s sacrificed a lot, and I appreciate it,” Johnny stated.

Like every family, like every life, circumstances and priorities change and evolve, and in the end, you have to decide what’s best for your future. Johnny Haines and his situation is no different.

“Our family has had some setbacks and challenges lately, and in the end, my family is my first team, and Keyser High School is my second team. So, it ultimately came down to me wanting to give more time to my first team, my family, than my second team. They deserve more attention and more time with all they’ve sacrificed over the years,” Haines detailed.

According to Haines, “Also, seeing all my dad went through as a principal and athletic director weighed on my mind too. Times are changing a little bit, and I didn’t want the negative, and sometimes, things are negative. I’m just trying to make more positives for Keyser High School and for the younger generations coming up.”

What’s next?

“I’m looking into volunteering with and coaching some middle school basketball. I also love the Friday Night Lights, and I might be looking into volunteering with football at the middle school level,” Haines explained.

According to Johnny, “But, again, it all comes down to my family. I want to support them wherever they need help. I want them to get what they deserve. I also want to help Keyser and the surrounding communities in any way they need it.”

Johnny Haines has always bled all things Black and Gold, and moving forward, he still will. For Haines, however, it’s time to double down on family time, and look to help Keyser High School and the Keyser community in different and new ways. That’s a family tradition.