Keyser and Petersburg to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

KEYSER - It’s been talked about for a few months, but finally, the time has drawn near. This Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m., the Keyser Golden Tornado and Petersburg Vikings will square off in a baseball game at PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game is made possible through the Pittsburgh Pirates High School Baseball Classic event.

The Golden Tornado and Vikings will be just eight days removed from another classic of their own in which they competed against each other. Last Friday, in the championship game of the inaugural Legends Baseball Tournament held at KHS, Petersburg escaped with a close, 5-4 victory.

The deciding run came across the plate in the top of the seventh inning for the Black and Red. Petersburg out-hit Keyser 13-6 on the day and was flawless from the field, with Keyser committing one error.

Now, the two will square off again, this time in Pittsburgh, 171 miles away from Petersburg, and 136 miles away from Keyser. The event is free for all those wishing to travel to support their respective team.