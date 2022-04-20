Already hot, Keyser tennis team gaining momentum

KEYSER - Quite frankly, they’ve been hot from the beginning, but within the last week, the Keyser Golden Tornado tennis programs seem to be gaining even more momentum. With the all-important regional tournament two weeks away, this gain in momentum will most certainly serve them well.

They’ve been busy, and by and large, successful.

On Friday, Keyser hosted Berkeley Springs in an important sectional matchup. The boys defeated the Indians 4-3, and the girls lost to Berkeley 6-1.

On the boys’ side, singles victories over Berkeley Springs came from Hunter Powell at three singles, and Kaleb Kitzmiller at four singles. Doubles victories came from Powell/Kitzmiller at two doubles, and Paul Knotts and Bryson Bush at three doubles.

On the girls’ side, Zoey Braithwaite earned the lone victory in two singles in a tiebreak match.

On Saturday, Keyser hosted regional opponent North Marion. The boys defeated the Huskies 7-0 and the girls defeated North Marion 4-3. Also on Saturday, the Keyser boys defeated Southern 5-2.

On the boys’ side, singles victories over North Marion came from Alec Stanislawczyk at one singles, Dylan Wilson at two singles, Hunter Powell at three singles, and Kaleb Kitzmiller at four singles. Doubles victories came from Stanislawczyk/Wilson at one doubles, Powell/Kitzmiller at two doubles, and Knotts/Bush at three doubles.

Also on the boys’ side, singles victories over Southern came from Alec Stanislawczyk at one singles, and Dylan Wilson at two singles. Doubles victories came from Stanislawczyk/Wilson at one doubles, Powell/Kitzmiller at two doubles, and Knotts/Bush at three doubles.

On the girls’ side, singles victories over North Marion came from Zoey Braithwaite at two singles, and Maddy Fisher at three singles. Doubles victories came from Maddie Rhodes/Zoey Braithwaite at one doubles, and Abby Davis and Alana Wildman at three doubles.

On Monday, thanks to sponsorship from Hayward Wilson at State Farm, Keyser traveled to Wheeling to play Weir in “the Bubble,” a set of indoor courts. The Golden Tornado boys topped Weir 5-2. The girls blanked Weir 7-0.

On the boys’ side, singles victories over Weir came from Dylan Wilson at one singles, Hunter Powell at three singles, and Kaleb Kitzmiller at four singles. Doubles victories came from Powell/Kitzmiller at two doubles, and Bush/Knotts at three doubles.

On the girls’ side, singles victories over Weir came from Maddie Rhodes at one singles, Zoey Braithwaite at two singles, Maddy Fisher at three singles, and Hannah Felton at four singles. Doubles victories came from Rhodes/Braithwaite, Fisher/Felton, and Davis/Wildman.

The Keyser boys’ and girls’ tennis squads also recognized their seniors as part of a special Senior Recognition Day on Saturday, complete with festivities. Senior boys recognized include Bryson Bush, Kaleb Kitzmiller, Owen Miller, Hunter Powell, Josiah Robinson, Alec Stanislawczyk, and Dylan Wilson. Senior girls recognized include Zoey Braithwaite, Abigail Davis, Hannah Felton, and Alli Knaggs.