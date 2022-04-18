A Tale of Two Games: Lady Falcons split with Pendleton

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Lady Falcons traveled to Pendleton County on Saturday for double header action against the Lady Wildcats. The results definitely demonstrated a tale of two games, with host Pendleton picking up a 10-2 victory in game one, and Frankfort responding with a dominating, 15-1 win in game two.

“I thought that we played well. The first game we hit the ball very well, but it seemed like every ball that we hit went straight to a glove. We made a few errors in the first game and got behind, then never could put it altogether to get it back, Frankfort coach Duke Lantz stated.

In game one, Beachler got the win in the circle for Pendleton, going five innings, striking out five, walking three, giving up two runs on four hits. Aubrie Root and Leah White combined in the circle in the loss for Frankfort. Root went the first two innings, striking out four, walking four, giving up eight runs on five hits. White went the rest of the way, striking out two, walking two, giving up two runs on two hits.

Pendleton County was led offensively by Nateley Hedrick and Townsend with two hits each.

Frankfort was led offensively by Larae Grove with two hits, including a double and a single. Grove scored one run and added an RBI. Avery Noel singled and scored one run for the Falcons. Aubrie Root singled and Emma Larue scored one run.

“In the second game, it was a combination of Avery Noel pitching very well, she was really on Saturday. We also really hit the ball. I’ve got some girls that are really hitting well, and they’ve kept us in ball games. Now, some of the younger girls, they’re starting to hit now, and it’s really helping us produce runs,” Lantz stated.

According to Lantz, “Adison Pritts hit a homerun in the second game, her first of the year, and I tell you what, she has probably hit four or five triples, and she has drove so many to the fence that were caught on the warning track. She has been so close for long, and she was finally able to break through and hit that homerun.”

In game two, Avery Noel got the win in the circle for Frankfort, going five innings, striking out 13, walking two, giving up one run on three hits. Vance took the loss for Pendleton, going five innings, striking out five, walking seven, giving up 15 runs on 10 hits.

Frankfort was led offensively by Avery Noel with four hits, including a triple, double, and two singles. Noel also scored four runs and added three RBIs. Adison Pritts collected three hits for Frankfort, including a homerun, triple, and single, and scored three runs and added three RBIs. Larae Grove singled, scored one run, and added four RBIs. Aubrie Root singled and scored two runs. Carlee Kesner singled.

Townsend, Beachler, and Hess each collected a hit for the Wildcats, with Beachler’s being a triple.

Frankfort is a freshmen-heavy team, and these youngsters are really starting to rack up quality varsity innings. It is helping in the here and now as they improve, and it will most certainly help the program in the future.

“It’s the key to our future success, because these girls are realizing now what they can do. Avery (Noel), Aubrie (Root), and Adison (Pritts), are all three freshmen, and they are all hitting over .400. Aubrie is leading the team in batting average, and Adison has a slugging percentage that is off the charts,” Lantz detailed.

It’s taken some time to solidify a lineup, but things are falling into place.

According to Lantz, “I’ve played around a lot. We’re halfway through our season, with probably 10 games left, and I have played around a lot with lineups and putting different people here and there. I’m finally starting to settle into a lineup, just giving girls different opportunities to play in the right spots. Here over the last three weeks of the season, a lot of these girls are in positions that they’re probably going to be in for a long time.”

“The amount of time they are getting is just outstanding. My top four hitters right now are all back next year, because Larae (Grove) is a junior, and she leads the team in homeruns. Adison leads the team in triples, Aubrie leads the team in all-around average, and Avery, she’s just all-around outstanding, able to do it all,” Lantz explained.

Frankfort (4-9) is slated for games this week against Moorefield, Grafton, and in the Bub Riggleman Tournament in Grafton this weekend.