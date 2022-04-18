Windy Double Header: Frankfort splits with Oak Glen

SHORT GAP - On a sunny but at times very windy day on Saturday, Frankfort played host to visiting Oak Glen in a regional double header. When the final runs and outs were tallied, the Falcons and Golden Bears would split the series, with Frankfort winning game one 7-2, and Oak Glen capturing game two 7-4.

“It was an average day. We had spots of good defense and spots of bad. Offensively, I wasn’t unhappy with either game really. We put the ball in play both games, didn’t strike out a lot, and did the things we needed to do offensively. The difference was, we just didn’t play good defense in game two, Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated.

In game one, Peyton Clark grabbed the win on the mound, going six and one-third innings, striking out seven, walking four, giving up two runs on two hits, neither earned. Brady Wilson closed out the final two-thirds of the final inning, striking out one, walking two, giving up zero runs on zero hits.

Jared Hissam and Preston Cole combined on the mound for the loss for Oak Glen. The pair went six innings, striking out two, walking two, giving up seven runs on 12 hits.

Cam Lynch was an offensive dynamo for the Falcons, going four for four on the day at the plate. Lynch doubled, singled three times, scored three runs and added an RBI. Jesse Hockaday and Peyton Clark each had two hits, all singles, with Hockaday adding an RBI, and Clark adding an RBI and scoring a run.

In addition, Noah Raines tripled, Andrew Lynch doubled, and Landen Kinser and Jake Reeder each singled.

Danny Bridges and Preston Cole each collected a single for Oak Glen.

The key to victory in game one? Consistency.

“Consistency from the top half of our order, with our eight and nine guys getting on a few times and scoring some runs won the game for us. Cam Lynch was four for four, so offensively, he did a great job for us. As a matter of fact, our first four in the lineup, Lynch (Cam), Lynch (Andrew), Clark (Peyton), and Hockaday (Jesse), all had an RBI. Lynch scored three runs to go with it,” Miller detailed.

According to Miller, “We were pretty consistent throughout the lineup, like I said, our eight and nine guys came through with a few runs, a couple of hits, and an RBI. Offensively, we were consistent throughout the lineup.”

Miller was happy offensively, but disappointed at times defensively.

“I was not happy with the fact that we gave up two unearned runs again, it should have been a 7-game. In the first inning, we just didn’t play well, and in the sixth inning, we gave up an unearned run,” Miller stated. “If we get those things cleaned up, we’ll be alright. But I was happy offensively, and defensively, there is room for improvement. Peyton Clark threw excellent.”

Then came game two, a 7-4 loss. What happened?

“Four unearned runs happened,” Miller bluntly explained.

It’s an issue that has plaqued the Falcons recently.

According to Miller, “I think it’s a lack of focus, because the errors aren’t physical errors. I can live with a booted ground ball, but we had three of those errors where we didn’t watch the ball into the glove. One of those errors was because we didn’t charge the ground ball.”

“It’s things that are mental problems, not physical problems. It’s just lack of focus, and we need to get better at it. We have talked ad nauseum about it,” Miller stated. “We go over things every practice, we review the mistakes we made, we work on those things every day, and we’re going to get better at it. But, the focus, it’s just got to lock-in, you’ve got to be locked-in every pitch, and right now we’re not.”

Cam Lynch and Lane Lease combined over seven innings in the loss on the mound for Frankfort. Lynch went five innings, striking out five, walking four, giving up four runs on seven hits. Lease went the final two innings, striking out three, walking one, giving up three runs on two hits.

Danny Bridges went the full seven innings for Oak Glen in the victory, striking out three, walking one, giving up four runs on 10 hits.

Andrew Lynch led Frankfort offensively with three hits, including a triple and two singles, scored one run, and added two RBIs. Brady Wilson had two hits, one double and a single, and added an RBI.

In addition, Tyler White doubled, while David Jackson, Jesse Hockaday, Jacob Nething, and Peyton Clark each singled for the Falcons.

Oak Glen was led offensively by Preston Cole and TJ Decapio with two hits apiece.

All in all, splitting the day somewhat makes it a wash.

According to Miller, “It didn’t hurt us, but if we had swept Oak Glen, I’d feel a lot better about things. If we handle our business against teams we’re going to be in a good spot. A split is not what I would call handling our business. But, it didn’t hurt us, but it also doesn’t get us where we need to be.”

Frankfort (6-7) is slated for matchups against Musselman, Petersburg, and East Fairmont this week.