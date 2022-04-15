Berkeley Springs takes two over the Lady Falcons

SHORT GAP - On Wednesday, Frankfort softball played host to sectional and PVC opponent Berkeley Springs down over the hill in Short Gap. Berkeley Springs made the most of their visit to Northern Mineral County sweeping both games of the doubleheader by scores of 9-4 and 14-3.

In the first game, the closer of the two, Frankfort built a small, early lead, leading 3-2 at the conclusion of two innings. Berkeley Springs, however, clawed back into contention, ultimately pulling away for the 9-4 victory.

Alaira Harrington went the first two innings for Berkeley Springs, striking out two, walking two, giving up three runs on four hits. Emily Schultz then came in to earn the win, finishing the final five innings, striking out seven, walking three, giving up only one run on five hits.

Avery Noel went the full seven innings for the Falcons, striking out eight, walking one, giving up nine runs on 12 hits.

Emma Widmeyer led the Indians with three hits, a double and two singles, and scored four runs. Allison Gray, Hailee Lewis, and Layla Parsell each collected two hits. Gray’s packed the biggest punch, one being a homerun and the other a triple, and she scored two runs and added three RBIs. Both Lewis and Parsell singled twice.

Carlee Kesner and Larae Grove led Frankfort with two hits each. Kesner doubled, singled, and added an RBI; Grove singled twice, scored one run, and added an RBI. Additionally, Adison Pritts, Chloe Kauffman, Emma Larue, Aubrie Root, and Avery Noel each singled for Frankfort.

Berkeley Springs’ 14-3 rout in game two was a three-inning, run-rule, shortened affair, thanks largely to an 11-run third inning for the Indians.

Hailee Lewis pitched the first two innings for Berkeley Springs, striking out two, walking three, giving up three runs on four hits. Alaira Harrington closed out the game in the third inning, striking out two, walking zero, giving up zero runs on one hit.

Leah White went the first two and one-thirds innings for Frankfort, striking out two, walking five, giving up 11 runs on four hits. Carlee Kesner closed things out, pitching the final two-thirds of the inning, striking out one, walking four, giving up three runs on one hit.

Allison Gray, Ocean Clatterbuck, Alaira Harrington, Emma Widmeyer, and Justina Vann each collected one hit for Berkeley Springs, all singles except for a triple from Widmeyer.

Adison Pritts, Raley Nestor, Carlee Kesner, Larae Grove, and Aubrie Root each collected one hit for Frankfort, all singles except for a double each from Pritts and Kesner.

Frankfort (3-8) will next travel to Pendleton for double header action on Saturday. The first game kicks off at 2 p.m.