Lady Tornado blanks Moorefield on Senior Night

.KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado have now won 10 straight games in advance of their trip to Myrtle Beach next week. That 10th straight victory occurred at home and on Senior Night, making it extra special.

Prior to the game, seniors Alexa Shoemaker, Aly Smith, and Laurren Annable were recognized and honored for their achievements as senior athletes.

For a time, the most interesting action throughout the evening was indeed those recognitions, as the Tornado and Yellow Jackets, through three and a half innings, had played to a scoreless tie.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Keyser sprung into action, exploding for seven runs to blow the game wide open. One additional run from the Black and Gold in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game early with an 8-0 victory for Keyser.

Freshman Rylee Mangold was dominant in the circle, tossing a one hitter, going the full five innings, striking out 10 and walking nobody in the process.

Carlee Haines and Korbin Keplinger combined in the circle for Moorefield, collectively striking out two, walking three, giving up eight runs on seven hits.

Offensively, Keyser was led by Alexa Shoemaker and Charity Wolfe with two hits each. Rylee Mangold, Makayla Gillaspie, and Laurren Annable each had a hit as well. Shoemaker scored two runs and added an RBI; Wolfe scored one run and added two RBIs; Gillaspie scored one run and added two RBIs; Annable scored one run and added an RBI.

In addition, Averi Everline scored one run and added an RBI; Tayler Likens and Ivy Bromhal scored on run apiece.

Malina Price had Moorefield’s only hit, a single.

Keyser (20-2) now departs for their annual Myrtle Beach trip, where they will play teams from all over during Spring Break week.