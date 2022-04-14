Lady Catamounts sweep Allegany College

CUMBERLAND - The Potomac State Lady Catamounts traveled to Cumberland on Wednesday to take on the Allegany College Lady Trojans.

It was a two-game slate originally slated for, but rained out, last Saturday. For the Lady Cats, the four-day wait was worth it as Potomac State grabbed 10-2 and 18-7 victories over their local rivals.

In Game 1, Potomac State scored four runs each in the first and second innings, and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings, en route to the 10-2 win. Brianne Stocks went the five innings, striking out six, walking zero, giving up two runs on six hits. Jordyn Warnick and Lyndsay Mowry combined in the circle for the loss for Allegany, collectively striking out zero, walking nine, giving up 10 runs on nine hits.

Madison Anderson and Brianne Stocks each hit homeruns for Potomac State. Mia Kincaid hit three singles and added three RBIs; Skylar Ross had two hits, including one double, and added two RBIs.

Jordyn Warnick led Allegany College with a homerun and a double.

In Game 2, Allegany College jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Potomac State countered immediately, scoring four runs of their own in the top of the second inning to tie the game 4-4. After adding one run in the fifth inning, the Catamounts tacked on a combined 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the 18-7 victory.

Taylor Townsend went the first five innings in the circle for Potomac State, striking out six, walking two, giving up five runs on four hits. Madison Whetzel hurled the last two innings, striking out one, walking zero, giving up two runs on four hits.

Emily Mallow, Jordyn Warnick, and Lindsay Mowry combined in the circle for the Trojans in the loss, collectively striking out zero, walking three, giving up 18 runs on 20 hits.

Josie Deneen, Simone Blanks, and Taylor Townsend each hit homeruns for Potomac State. Jenna Burkhamer tripled, and Madison Anderson, Taylor Townsend, Camryn Blacka, and Grace Walsh each doubled. Deneen, Burkhamer, and Camryn Blacka each added contributed three RBIs.

Emily Horn led the way for Allegany College offensively with two homeruns and four RBIs.

Potomac State now ups their season record to 24-2 in advance of Thursday matchups at home against Hagerstown Community College.

It’s also interesting to note that Potoamc State has two players, Brianne Stocks and Madison Anderson, who are making their mark statistically in the NCJAA national ratings.

As of games played through last weekend, Stocks, an ace pitcher, has 90 strikeouts to her credit with only three walks. She is fifth in the nation in shutouts, 12th in the nation in strikeouts per game, and 26th in earned runs. Anderson is batting .534, which has her 18th in the country, is ninth in the country in on base percentage, 16th in runs scored, and 23rd in slugging percentage.