Keyser tennis sweeps Frankfort

KEYSER - Wednesday night saw the Keyser and Frankfort’s boys’ and girls’ tennis team clash in a much anticipated matchup between the two Mineral County rivals.

Despite a small smattering of rain before the match, and some wind, particularly late, the match was completed, with Keyser walking away with victories on both sides.

In the closest match of the two, the Keyser Lady Tornado edged Frankfort 4-3 in a tight contest. The squads split two to two in singles, with Keyser earning two of three possible wins in doubles.

Keyser’s singles victories came in two singles with Zoey Braithwaite defeating Tiffany Sites 8-2 and in three singles with Maddy Fisher defeating Sophia Lord 9-7. Frankfort’s singles victories came in one singles with Erin Clark defeating Maddison Rhodes 8-3, and in four singles with Mikenna Love defeating Hannah Felton 8-4.

Keyser’s doubles victories came in one doubles with Rhodes/Braithwaite defeating Clark/Love 8-2, and in three doubles with Abby Davis/Alana Wildman winning by forfeit. Frankfort’s lone doubles victory came in two doubles with Sites/Lord defeating Fisher/Felton 8-6.

In the boys’ matchup, Keyser earned a wider, 5-2 advantage. Keyser won three of the four singles matches and two of three doubles matches.

Keyser’s singles victories came in one singles with Alec Stanislawczyk defeating Landon Moorehead 8-2, in three singles with Hunter Powell defeating Britton Gough 8-1, and in four singles with Kaleb Kitzmiller defeating Carson Jewell in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (7-3). Frankfort’s lone singles win came in two singles where Kyle Shumaker defeated Dylan Wilson 8-4.

Keyser’s doubles victories came in one doubles with Stanislawczyk/Wilson defeating Moorehead/Jewell 8-4, and in three doubles with Bryson Bush/Paul Knotts defeating Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange 8-1. Frankfort’s lone doubles victory came in two doubles with Shumaker/Gough defeating Powell/Kitzmiller 8-5.