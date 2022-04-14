Back to back homeruns propel Keyser past Frankfort 11-6

KEYSER - Typically, when Keyser and Frankfort tangle in any sport, just naturally, there’s energy and excitement in the air. Then, on a rare occasion, something magical happens to elevate the drama.

That’s exactly what happened when back-to-back homeruns by Caden Youngblood and Logan Rotruck changed the entire complexion of a game in which Frankfort had the upper hand and ultimately propelled a Keyser rally of nine unanswered runs to lift the Golden Tornado past the Falcons 11-6.

It happened in the bottom of the fifth inning with Frankfort on top 6-2. Despite Keyser drawing first blood in the contest with one run in the bottom of the first inning, Frankfort, responded with three runs in the top of the second to inch ahead 3-1. Keyser would score one run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-2 in favor of the Falcons. Three runs by Frankfort in the top of the fifth extended the Northern Mineral Countians lead to 6-2.

Then came Caden Youngblood with a three-run blast over the centerfield fence to cut the Frankfort lead to 6-5. Logan Rotruck then immediately stepped to the plate, and with the next at bat, blasted his own shot over the centerfield fence to tie the game 6-6.

Now with an incredible jolt of energy and momentum, and some help with an error and mistake-laden bottom of the sixth inning for Frankfort, the Black and Gold plated five additional runs to earn the 11-6 victory.

“It was a good win, because it’s a sectional win. I tell the guys, there’s three important games in the season, Frankfort, Berkeley Springs, and Grafton. So, now we’ve got one of them, because we go with the first matchup,” Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated.

According to Rohrbaugh, “As far as tonight, it was really three games in one. The first part, it was a tight game. Then they blew it open, and in the third game we came back and blew it opened. It was kind of strange. We gave them six runs and then they gave them right back to us. That’s how it goes in baseball.”

Rohrbaugh has been at it a long time, he was asked where those back to back homeruns rank as far as big and special moments, in his tenure at least, at the helm of Keyser baseball.

“You know, I don’t think I’ve ever seen us do that here. And, I can’t even remember, having back to back, even against us. I’ve seen a couple homeruns hit in the same inning, but not boom-boom,” Rohrbaugh reflected.

It was sweet justice for Keyser, not just because it was a baseball win over Frankfort, but because the manner in which it happened, a rally of numerous unanswered runs, was exactly how they lost a game at Hampshire on Monday night. Leading that game 6-0, Hampshire rallied for eight unanswered runs to sink Keyser. This time, it was Keyser’s turn to come out on the winning side in a game like that.

“The stars were aligned tonight. I’d rather be on this side of that, We got a win tonight against a quality team,” Rohrbaugh explained.

Konner Bennett went the first four innings on the mound for Keyser, striking out two, walking three, giving up three runs on two hits. Evan Jenkins tossed the final three innings, striking out three, walking zero, giving up three runs on five hits.

Andrew Lynch went the first five innings for Frankfort, striking out six, walking one, giving up six runs on six hits. Cam Lynch then pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, walking three, giving up five runs on two hits. Noah Raines faced just one batter at the end.

Offensively, Keyser was led of course by Caden Youngblood and Logan Rotruck and their big homeruns. Youngblood scored two runs and tallied five RBIs; Rotruck tallied two hits in total, scored two runs, and added three RBIs; Sammy Bradfield had a double and a single, and scored three runs.

In addition for the Black and Gold, Seth Healy doubled, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Noah Broadwater singled and scored two runs; Konner Bennett singled.

In the loss, Frankfort was led offensively by Peyton Clark and Andrew Lynch. Clark had three hits, including a double and two singles, and scored one run. Lynch hit a homerun, scored one run, and added two RBIs.

In addition for the Columbia Blue and Silver, Tyler White, Jesse Hockaday, and Brady Wilson each singled. White and Hockaday scored one run and added an RBI each; Wilson scored one run; David Jackson scored one run; Noah Raines added an RBI.

Frankfort coach Matt Miller was disappointed in the Falcons’ performance.

“You can’t win a game with seven errors. We just gave them a baseball game,” Miller stated. “When we made mistakes, they had some capitalized hits, two homeruns when they needed them, and they won.”

According to Miller, “It was just a complete collapse.”

This game will forever be known as the game of back to back homeruns in the storied rivalry.