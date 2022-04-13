Lady Tornado wins ninth straight, beats Fort Hill 4-0

CUMBERLAND - A look at the box score shows a lot of zeros. Of the 14 available innings between Keyser and Fort Hill, only two innings show any run activity. Fortunately for the visiting Black and Gold, all of that activity belongs to Keyser.

The Lady Tornado scored one run in the top of the third inning. Laurren Annable got on base with a walk with one out. One out later, Aly Smith singled on a hard ground ball to rightfield to score Annable and break the deadlock.

That lone run would be all Keyser needed, but they added three more in the top of the seventh adding for some extra cushion. With two outs, Alexa Shoemaker grounded out to the second baseman, but Laurren Annable crossed the plate. The next batter, Rylee Mangold, singled to score Ivy Bromhal and Aly Smith. That brought the final tally to 4-0 in favor of Keyser.

Keyser out-hit Fort Hill seven to two, and the Sentinels committed one fielding error while Keyser was perfect.

Charity Wolfe went the full seven innings in the circle to collect the win for Keyser, collecting the shutout victory while striking out 10, walking none, giving up only two hits.

Keyser was led offensively by Aly Smith and Tayler Likens with two singles apiece, with Smith scoring one run and adding an RBI. Makayla Gillaspie doubled; Rylee Mangold singled and added two RBIs; Alexa Shoemaker singled and added an RBI; Laurren Annable scored two runs; Ivy Bromhal scored one run.

Fort Hill combined the pitching efforts of Ally Meyers and MaeLeigh Plummer in the loss. Myers went the first five innings, striking out four, walking four, giving up one run on six hits. Plummer closed out the final two innings, striking out zero, walking one, giving up three runs on one hit.

At the plate, the Sentinels tallied singles by Shoemaker and Brown.

Keyser, winners of nine straight, advanced their season record to 19-2.