Hampshire comeback sinks Keyser

ROMNEY - After what seems like a forever stretch of bad weather, with the exception of a brief rainfall, it was an otherwise pleasant night for baseball on Sunrise Summit as Keyser traveled to Hampshire on Monday.

For Keyser, unfortunately, a red-hot start was followed by an ice-cold ending, as Hampshire responded to a 6-0 deficit with eight unanswered runs to claim the 8-6 victory.

It was the second close game between the Trojans and Tornado this season. Back on March 16 in Keyser, Hampshire won in a narrow, 7-6 affair.

Keyser got off to a great start, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to an early 4-0 lead. That lead jumped to 6-0 in the top of the third inning when the Golden Tornado scored two more to extend their lead to a half a dozen runs.

Then came Hampshire. Three runs in the bottom of the third inning for the Trojans closed the gap in half (6-3). One more run by the Green and White in the bottom of the fourth inning narrowed the gap to two runs (6-4).

But, it was the four-run Hampshire explosion in the bottom of the fifth inning that did Keyser in. At the conclusion of the fourth inning, Hampshire took an 8-6 lead and never looked back, holding on to claim the victory, their second of the season over Keyser.

Hampshire did out-hit the Black and Gold seven to four, but the big difference maker was in errors. Keyser collected three errors while Hampshire, by contrast, was perfect in the field.

JJ Charlton went all seven innings for the Trojans on the mound, collecting the win with eight strikeouts, five walks, all while giving up six runs on four hits.

Hampshire was led at the plate by Connor Wolford with two doubles, two RBIs, and one run scored. Austin Eglinger doubled, scored one run, and added two RBIs; JJ Charlton also doubled and scored one run; Colin Hott singled, scored one run and added an RBI; Case Parsons singled and scored one run; Brady Stump singled and scored one run; Alex Hott scored two runs.

In the loss, Keyser combined the pitching efforts of Seth Healy and Evan Jenkins on the mound. Healy went the first four innings, striking out two, walking five, giving up four runs on four hits. Evan Jenkins hurled the final two innings, striking out four, walking one, fiving up four runs on four hits.

Keyser was led at the plate by Logan Rotruck who doubled, scored two runs, and added two RBIs for the Golden Tornado. Konner Bennett singled and added two RBIs; Noah Broadwater and Seth Healy each singled and scored one run; Caden Youngblood scored one run and added an RBI; Sammy Bradfield scored one run; Benny Oates added an RBI.