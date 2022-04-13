Frankfort softball drops two to Allegany and Petersburg

SHORT GAP - After starting the season with a 3-3 record, the Frankfort Lady Falcons have since dropped three straight to go to 3-6 on the season. The slide started with a loss to Moorefield, and most recently, two losses to powerhouse squads Allegany and Petersburg.

While losses in the scorebook, the experience against stiff competition will serve the Falcons’ young squad well.

Against Allegany, Frankfort fell victim to the dominant pitching of Abbi Britton, and the long ball, among other things, to fall 7-0 to the Lady Campers.

Britton was superb in the circle, nearly flawless in fact. Going the distance, Britton struck out 18, walked zero, and gave up zero runs on only one hit. That one hit was surrendered to Frankfort’s pitcher, Avery Noel, in the third inning.

In the circle for Frankfort, Noel went six innings, struck out nine, walked three, and gave up seven runs on eight hits.

Allegany was led offensively by Skyler Porter and Avery Miller with one homerun apiece. Porter also doubled, scored one run, and added three RBIs. Miller scored one run and added an RBI. Abbi Britton singled twice and added an RBI; Ava Strother and Riley Gallagher each doubled, with Strother scoring one run; Kylie Hook singled and scored one run; Lambert, Glotfelty, and Monahan each scored one run.

Playing at Petersburg, Frankfort fell to the Lady Vikings under the lights 8-3.

Sammy Colaw went the distance for Petersburg in the circle, striking out five, walking two, giving up three runs of five hits.

Colaw and Sissy Kitzmiller led the Vikings at the plate with two hits each, including a homerun apiece. Colaw also doubled, scored one run, and added four RBIs; Kitzmiller also singled, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Braylee Corbin and Mickala Taylor each doubled, with Corbin scoring a run and Taylor scoring one run and also adding an RBI; Brooklyn Rohrbaugh singled and scored one run; Hannah Hamlic scored one run; Millie Kimble and Jazzlyn Mowery each scored one run.

In the loss, Avery Noel and Aubrie Root combined in the circle for Frankfort. Noel went four and two-thirds innings, striking out 11, walking zero, giving up zero runs on one hit. Aubrie Root went one and one-thirds innings, struck out two, walked two, and gave up eight runs on six hits.

Offensively, Frankfort collected five hits, none bigger than Larae Grove’s homerun. Grove scored one run and added an RBI; Addison Pritts doubled and added an RBI; Chloe Kauffman singled and added an RBI; Avery Noel singled and scored one run; Aubrie Root singled; Carlee Kesner scored one run.