Facing the Challenges: Scott Furey speaks on Keyser track’s philosophy

KEYSER - As a track coach at Keyser High School, Scott Furey has enjoyed great success. While the argument will and should be made that Furey’s biggest impact is on the lives he’s touched, and the mentoring he’s done, let’s not lose track, pardon the pun, of the fact that Furey can also claim team state championships in 2009 and 2016 on his resume.

A day after Keyser came back from the 26-team Morgantown Invitational, Furey spoke, not just about the event, but about the Keyser track program’s scheduling philosophy. In general, Furey will tell you that weekday meets during the regular season are for practice, preparation, and getting as many athletes a chance to compete. On the weekends, Keyser challenges itself by traveling in an effort to compete against the best of the best.

That’s exactly what happened this past Saturday, and unfortunately, in what seems to be the theme of this season, it all happened in the worst of conditions.

“The weather was a little extreme, but the first one we ran at Spring Mills was just as bad, honestly. In Morgantown, it was brutally cold, and then we had a mix all day of the occasional patch of sunshine, and then we would get sleet, snow, rain, then back to sunshine,” Furey explained.

But the athletes and organizers persevered in the less than ideal conditions.

“We were shutting down the pole vault and high jump because of weather, sweeping out the shot put and discus rings all day because they were full of water,” Furey stated. “The crew at Morgantown did a good job, and it’s one of those things where when you’ve invited 26 teams from three states, you just have to try everything to run the meet.”

So, how did they do? While the girls have somewhat struggled, mostly due to low numbers, the boys, especially for being a AA school in a field with much larger schools, did quite well, and if not for injuries, would likely have placed higher.

According to Furey, “We ended up seventh overall. We’ve got the injury bug, we have a lot of kids that didn’t run, unfortunately, including some of our best kids, so that kind of hurt too.”

Highlighting the performance individual events for Keyser was a first and fifth place finish by Gabe Ryan, a second place finish from Harris Boggs, and a fourth place finish by Dimitri Shultz.

“Gabe Ryan did win the shot put. Poca came to that meet just to throw against him. They basically came so their throwers could throw against us. Dimitri Shultz was ranked first in discus going in, Gabe was ranked one in the shot put, and Harris Boggs was ranked/tied for number one in the high jump. They all did what they needed to do,” Furey explained.

“The discus was a complete mess, nobody at the meet did well. Dimitri ended up fourth, and Gabe fifth. Then, Harris got second in the high jump, they both jumped the same height, but Harris had one more scratch than the boy from Jefferson,” Furey stated.

According to Furey, “We knew that it would be a long shot for us to win the meet, but it was AAA schools ahead of us, and, we held our own. That’s all we ever ask of our kids, wherever we are, we want to compete.”

Now, about that scheduling philosophy.

“That’s what we do. Pretty much every Saturday, we go out looking to get our heads kicked in if you will. Because, Frankfort not withstanding, who we know is going to give us a good matchup, by and large we are surrounded by many small schools, some really small,” Furey details.

According to Furey, “Next week, for example, we go back to Spring Mills and I think we are the only AA team there. Then we go to Bridgeport where there are 20-plus teams. We go looking for competition. I don’t care about the wins and losses so much, because when you get right down to it, they are all just warmups for regionals. If you don’t perform on regional day, you don’t get to go to states.”

“So, Tuesdays and Thursdays, a lot of times are meets where we run all of our kids and experiment with things. That’s the biggest thing, we run as many meets as we can, because I have kids coming out for track, and I don’t want them to come to practice for two months and only get to run at one meet. I tell the other teams, you are welcome to bring everybody to our meet. We might be there a little longer, but we want everybody to run,” Furey explains.

While Dan Dawson coaches the girls’ squad, Furey touched on what is really a numbers game that is holding the Lady Tornado back. There are quality, motivated athletes there for sure, just not as many in total as they’d like.

“He’s got some really good girls in terms of the effort they give, and the fact that they are super coachable. Dan has mentioned that to me so many times, how they are so willing to do whatever he asks. But right now, the numbers are down. I think there are 11 total and actually only nine went to the meet the other night. The team that won, Jefferson, had 75 boys and 56 girls. The strength is in numbers in track,” Furey stated.

According to Furey, “The girls that were there, to a person, they competed. Their relays looked really good. They competed in the same weather, they weren’t dropping out of events. Our girls are young too, much of the team will be back next year.”

Furey likes what he sees thus far with his boys’ team.

“We like where we are. All the time, we tend to be field events and relay heavy, that’s just been our philosophy. When we won the state championship in 2016, we didn’t place in any of the open events. But, our field events and our relays are what brought the trophy home,” Furey stated.

According to Furey, “This team is kind of like that. We’ve got to get better in the relays, especially the sprint events, but our field events, with Gabe, Dimitri and Harris, are solid. On RunWV, I think we are currently ranked third in class AA.”

Will the tried and true philosophies pay off? Time will tell. So far they’ve worked.