Rain forces deadlocked championship at Ron Mathias tournament

KEYSER - Unfortunately, the 2022 Ron Mathias Memorial Tournament concluded Saturday evening with the championship game between Keyser and Jefferson cancelled in the fourth inning due to weather and field conditions.

At that time, the two teams, after impressive performances all weekend long, were deadlocked in a scoreless tie. The finish had all the makings of a real humdinger, but alas, it just wasn’t meant to be.

It was the largest field, eight teams, assembled for the event, and somehow, magically even, despite bad weather, every game but the last three innings of the championship game were completed. That feat alone shows how hard the people in and around Keyser softball work to make things happen, as field preparation and work alone was an issue all weekend.

For host Keyser, the Lady Tornado were dominant, winning two games on Friday against Hedgesville (15-3) and Grafton (10-2). On Saturday, the Black and Gold topped Moorefield (11-0) and Hedgesville again (11-3). Four games in total leading up to the championship game against Jefferson, and four wins, by a combined tally of 47 runs to eight.

As it has been all season, the pitching was solid all weekend for the Black and Gold.

Charity Wolfe collected wins against Hedgesville and Moorefield, and in two games, went a combined 10 innings, struck out 10, walked one, and gave up three runs on eight hits.

Rylee Mangold collected wins against Grafton and Hedgesville, and in two games, went a combined 10 innings, struck out 19, walked three, and gave up five runs on 10 hits.

Perhaps the real story of the tournament was the literal explosion of the Keyser bats, a total team effort that put runs on the board and ended games early, helping the tournament to stay on schedule despite all the weather delays.

And perhaps the story within the story of the explosive bats is the fact that Tayler Likens, Alexa Shoemaker, and Rylee Mangold combined for 10 homeruns and 30 RBIs or so in just four games. Likens hammered four over the fence, and Shoemaker and Mangold launched three homeruns apiece.

In doing to, Alexa Shoemaker broke another school record of most RBIs in a career.

Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker, ecstatic about the bats coming alive, points to the second game of a double header at Tucker County on Wednesday as the moment it started.

“It really started in the second game at Tucker County Wednesday. After squeaking out a 3-1 win, we came out in the second game and beat them 17-0 against the same pitching. The bats started that night. Then, on Friday afternoon, we did the same thing against a pretty good Hedgesville team. Then the bats continued really throughout every game all weekend, Shoemaker explained.

According to Shoemaker, “That’s the one thing we’ve kept preaching. We’re not hitting like we did last year. We’ve told them our defense and pitching is dynamite, we just need to get the bats caught up. In the last five games, we’ve done that. I’m hoping, 20 games into the season, that we’re peaking right now and can stay red hot and keep rolling towards the end of the year and the playoffs.”

That reference to 20 games into the season is an important. The Lady Tornado have played way more softball than most, almost double the amount of most teams. Perhaps all that game play is a key contributor to the bats coming alive.

“Absolutely, hands down, that’s where you get good, game experience. You can take batting practice and soft toss all you want, it’s all great to get your mechanics down, but in terms of timing pitches from different speeds, there’s nothing better than game experience. We’ve almost played double the games of most other teams,” Shoemaker explained.

“We hit 10 homeruns this weekend in four games. Tayler Likens hit four, and Alexa (Shoemaker) and Rylee (Mangold) each hit three. Those three had 10 homeruns and almost 30 RBIs between the three of them. Alexa broke the school career record for RBIs that Sam Hoban set between 2010-2013. 123 was the number.”

Then came the decision to cancel the Keyser/Jefferson championship game with the two teams deadlocked at 0-0 in the fourth inning. It was just, quite simply, the necessary and right thing to do.

“We had sleet and rain. The umpires were checking the field and the one umpire almost went down in the running lane of first base. The field was really wet. We had worked it so much that day with the rain delays and such, it was to a point where it just wasn’t holding the rain anymore, even with all the Field Dry we had placed on it,” Shoemaker explained.

According to Shoemaker, “We were in the middle of the fourth inning. We both wanted to continue to play, but at the same time, the field was in bad shape, there was another cell that looked like it was coming in 45 minutes to an hour. By the time we would have got the field ready, another storm was coming.”

The bottom, line, concerns over safety prevailed.

“I didn’t think it was worth risking an injury to try to re-start a game we probably wouldn’t get in. It was a tough decision and I was kind of reluctant, but that’s just the way it ended up,” Shoemaker detailed.

With 18 wins in 20 games played this far, Shoemaker looks to the rest of the season with great optimism.

“I’m pretty optimistic looking down the road. We won’t take anybody for granted, and I’m trying to do some research on the teams we’ll face in Myrtle Beach, it’s hard to find some information on some of them. We’re looking forward to that, during our Spring Break. We still have some tough games left to play, we just need to stay focused.”