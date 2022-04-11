Patience pays off: Falcons pick up win against Moorefield

SHORT GAP - There may have been some doubts about the 2022 version of Frankfort baseball as the Falcons started the season out 0-3. Knowing the schedule was tough to start, there was no panic within the program, however. Patience has paid off.

With their 7-5 home victory against Moorefield on Saturday, Frankfort has now eclipsed the .500 mark at 5-4.

They are almost 6-4 with an incomplete game over Berkeley Springs with a big lead unfinished.

“We’re playing good baseball, a bit better than we started. We had two innings defensively against Moorefield I wasn’t happy with, but we’re heading in the right direction,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated. “We’re hitting the ball better, everybody is getting into the flow of things. We had a tough early schedule, we knew that, so, we’re where we want to be.”

Against Moorefield, Andrew Lynch and Cam Lynch combined on the mound as the Falcons gained the victory. Andrew went four innings, struck out five, walked zero, and gave up two runs on five hits. Cam went three innings, struck out one, walked one, and gave up two runs on three hits.

Moorefield combined Bryce Hines, Mike Cost, Gavin Wolfe, and Garrett Strickler. The group went six innings, collectively striking out seven, walking three, giving up seven runs on 10 hits.

In the loss, Moorefield was led offensively by Ryan McGregor, Bryce Hines, and Coleman Mongold with two hits each. McGregor singled twice; Hines and Mongold both singled twice and added an RBI; Tyson Arnold singled, scored one run and added an RBI; Alex Miller singled; Gavin Wolfe, Guyah Kahangirwe, and Matt Delawder each scored one run.

In the victory, Frankfort was led offensively by Tyler White and Peyton Clark with two hits apiece. White doubled, singled, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Clark singled twice, scored two runs, and added an RBI.

Andrew Lynch, Brady Wilson, Jake Reeder, Jesse Hockaday, Noah Raines, and Cam Lynch each singled for the Falcons. Wilson scored one run and added two RBIs; Reeder and Raines added an RBI; Hockaday scored one run; David Jackson and Jacob Nething each scored one run.

“We got up 2-0 to start the game, then we added three more runs in the third inning to go up 5-0. Then we gave up two unearned runs in the fourth, making some defensive mental mistakes. Then we gave ourselves some insurance in the fifth, and then we gave up two unearned in the seventh. If we play clean, it’s 7-2, but we just didn’t play good defense in those two innings,” Miller explained.

One noticeable factor in the Falcons’ success as of late is the solid contributions being made by the senior class.

“Andrew Lynch is pitching well for us, he stepped up and has become out go-to guy now, so he is pitching really well. Peyton Clark is tearing the cover off the baseball, doing extremely well.

Tyler White had a couple of big hits the other day with some RBIs. Jesse Hockaday has been on fire the last week and a half, being really hot after starting a little slow. David Jackson is going to continue to pitch and play good defense,” Miller detailed.

According to Miller, “This is what we’ve needed them to do. They’ve been in our program for a long while now. Andrew and Peyton have been on the varsity roster the last four years, and Tyler started last year for us. So, we expect those guys to be big parts of it.”

Miller thinks the recent improved performance bodes well for the rest of the season.

“I think we’re in a good spot right now. We haven’t been beat in sectional and regional play. Our three losses are to three pretty good programs, including a senior-laden Mountain Ridge squad and two West Virginia AAA schools. So, we’re playing good baseball when we’ve needed to.”