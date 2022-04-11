Little gets 800th win as Potomac State sweeps Scotland Prep

KEYSER - Potomac State head baseball coach Doug Little picked up another milestone on Saturday as he notched win number 800 in the opening game during a sweep over Scotland Prep.

Morgan Little's two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 1-all tie to give the Catamounts the lead as they went on to a 5-1 win.

PSC starter Robert Kelley was masterful as the sophomore struck out a career high 13 Knights to pick up the win. Kelley allowed just four hits, one of which was a solo home run in the complete game effort.

Trevor Thomas and Josh Hoffman each added two hits as the Catamounts had 10 hits.

PSC scored to open the game when Hoffman singled, stole second, moved up to third on a wild pitch and then came into to score on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Swenda.

Scotland tied the game in the third inning on a solo home run from Jose Fernandez.

The Catamounts waited until the sixth inning to break the tie and give Little the momentous win.

Caleb Taylor led off the inning with a single and then Clay Maholic drilled a double to puts runners at second and third setting the stage for Morgan Little.

Little dragged a ball through the infield scoring both runners making the score 3-1.

Thomas then singled to put two runners on, and Hayden Baldwin doubled to score Little. Thomas then scored on a groundout from Koice Quintanilla.

In game two, Jake Arnold gave PSC another complete game effort on the mound to pick up the win to improve to 5-1. Arnold scattered just five hits, walked one and struck out eight.

Potomac State again had 10 hits with Dakota Miller leading the way with two singles and a double.

Swenda drove in a run and had pair of base hits, while Thomas added a double and triple and a pair of RBI.