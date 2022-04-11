Keyser tennis teams travel to Oak Glen

OAK GLEN - On Saturday, Keyser tennis traveled to Oak Glen to compete in a regional matchup. By the time the final scores were tallied, the Golden Tornado boys claimed a 7-0 victory to stay undefeated on the season.

The Keyser girls fell to the Golden Bears 4-1, with two matches not played.

The Keyser boys earned singles victories by Alec Stanislawczyk, Dylan Wilson, Hunter Powell, and Kaleb Kitzmiller, and doubled vicories by Stanislawczyk/Wilson, Powell/Kitzmiller, and Bryson Bush/Paul Knotts.

The lone victory for the Keyser girls came in the No. 3 doubles spot, with Abby Davis and Alana Wildman earning the win.