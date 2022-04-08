Commentary: Frankfort’s coming full circle moment

SHORT GAP - The interesting thing about having a coach that participated and even excelled in a sport at the high school they now coach at is the possibility of those coming full circle moments.

Frankfort’s Woody Snoberger had an accomplished career at Frankfort, and also in college, he’s even a guy that’s ran the Boston Marathon. He still runs, and well, but for the most part, Snoberger’s focus in the sport is coaching his beloved Frankfort Falcons.

That brings us to a coming full circle moment that occurred at a track meet at Keyser High School on Tuesday night.

First, it’s important to set the stage. Prior to Thursday night’s meet, Snoberger was one of only three runners in the history of Frankfort High School, and we’re talking about a 45-year time period, that had ran the 320 meter run, essentially two miles, in under 10 minutes. It’s something he’s still proud of.

Imagine his surprise, therefore, well, let’s not call it a surprise because Snoberger likely saw it coming, when three junior members of the Frankfort track team, Luke Duncan, Steven Kent Niland, and Garrett Ferguson, all pulled off that very same feat, and all in the very same race, running together, at the same time.

That’s right, Duncan, Niland, and Ferguson pulled off, in less than a 10-minute span, the same feat that took all those years for three others to pull off. Add to the equation the fact that earlier in the meet, that same trio, with the addition of Zane Nelson, set the school record in the 4 x 800 relay with a time of 8:23.33.

It was indeed a record setting, impressive night for these Frankfort runners, and their coach Woody Snoberger. And Snoberger was an active participant in the feat, with constant encouragement and instruction being given throughout the race. He wasn’t stationary, showing off his own impressive running skills in running from one side of the field to the other to continue shouting words of encouragement and instruction.

That’s the funny thing about track, on any given meet, sometimes when you least expect it, big memories, big moments happen. But let’s face it, Snoberger, knowing what he has, was likely expecting it to happen, sooner or later. Nonetheless, it’s a shining example of a coming full circle for this coach and his athletes.