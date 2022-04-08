Frankfort sweeps track event at Keyser

KEYSER - One day after Frankfort hosted a track meet in cold, rainy conditions, it was Keyser’s turn to return the favor. The Keyser meet included five schools, Frankfort, Keyser, Paw Paw, Petersburg, and Southern Garrett.

In the end, Frankfort would sweep the event, finishing first in both the boys and girls’ events. The Falcon boys edged second place Keyser 126-117, with the Falcon girls topping second place Keyser 169.6 to 96.

Propelling Frankfort to the boys’ win were a few spectacular, record breaking performances. For starters, the 4 x 800 relay team consisting of Luke Duncan, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland and Garrett Ferguson set a new school record in a time of 8:23.33.

Next, three Frankfort juniors, Luke Duncan, Steven Kent Niland, and Garrett Ferguson, finished the 3200 meter run in under 10 minutes. Previously, only three Frankfort juniors in the history of the school had done so. These three did it in the same race.

Boys’ top-five finishes for Frankfort and Keyser

100 meters-1st (Cohen Arbogast-F), 3rd (Seth Sions-K), 4th (Malachi Blowe-K); 200 meters-1st (Bryson Lane-F), 3rd- (Cohen Arbogast-F); 400 meters-1st (Seth Earnest-K), 2nd- (Levi Sgaggero-F), 3rd- (Jack Stanislawczyk-K), 4th- (Harris Boggs-K), 5th- (Aden Raines-F); 800 meters-1st (Edan Parks-K), 3rd- (Zane Nelson-F), 4th- (Griffin Paugh-K), 5th- (Seth Earnest-K); 1600 meters-1st (Garrett Ferguson-F), 2nd- (Luke Duncan-F), 3rd- (Steven Kent Niland-F), 4th- (Zane Nelson-F), 5th- (Edan Parks-K); 3200 meters-1st (Garrett Ferguson-F), 2nd- (Steven Kent Niland-F), 3rd- (Luke Duncan-F), 4th- (Trenton Denne-K), 5th- (Ryan Hughes-F).

110 meter hurdles-2nd (Lonnie Pridemore-K), 3rd- (Jonathan Lewis-F), 4th- (Gavin Salesky-K), 5th- (Collin Salesky-K); 300 meter hurdles-2nd (Jonathan Lewis-F), 3rd- (Lonnie Pridemore-K), 4th- (Collin Salesky-K); 4 x 100 relay-1st (F-Barrett Feaster, Cohen Arbogast, Levi Sgaggero, Joel Myers), 2nd (K-Seth Sions, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 200 relay-1st (K-Anthony Mele, Malachi Blowe, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 400 relay-2nd (K-Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Edan Parks, Seth Earnest), 3rd (F-Gavin Tharp, Bryson Lane, Aden Raines, Jonathan Lewis); 4 x 800 relay-1st (F-Luke Duncan, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson).

4 x 110 shuttle hurdles-1st (F-Joel Myers, Gavin Tharp, Levi Sgaggero, Jonathan Lewis), 2nd- (K-Pierce Barnett, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Lonnie Pridemore); Shot Put-1st (Gabe Ryan-K), 3rd- (Dimitri Shultz-K); Discus- 2nd (Dimitri Shultz-K), 3rd- (Gabe Ryan-K), 5th (William Barbe-K); High Jump-1st (Harris Boggs-K); Pole Vault-4th (Gavin Tharp-K), 5th- (Christopher Furey); Long Jump-1st (Bryson Lane-F), 2nd- (Keith Lawrence-K), 4th- (Joel Myers-F), 5th- (Malachi Blowe-K).

Girls’ top-five finishes for Frankfort and Keyser

100 meters-1st (Halley Smith-F), 3rd- (Lexy Lee-F), 4th (Kiara Kesner-K), 5th- (Kaitlyn Knotts-F); 200 meters-1st (Halley Smith-F), 2nd- (Maddy Braodwater-K), 3rd- (Lexy Lee-F), 4th- (Allison Young-F), 5th- 5th- (Payton Mandell-F); 400 meters-1st (Abby Del Signore), 2nd- (Abigayle Olenchick-F), 3rd- (Allison Young-F), 5th- (Kaelynn Monoskey-K); 800 meters-1st (Addison Lease-F), 2nd- (Emily Smith-F), 3rd- (Kaelynn Monoskey-F), 4th (Aikaterina Burleson-F); 1600 meters-1st (Addison Lease-F), 2nd- (Brooke Jacobs-F), 3rd- (Scarlet Cameron-K), 4th- (Aikaterina Burleson-F), 5th- (Sydney Swingle-K); 3200 meters-1st (Brooke Jacobs-F), 2nd (Scarlet Cameron-K).

100 meter hurdles-2nd (Taylor Mandell-F), 3rd (Kaitlynn Knotts-F), 4th- (Belle Bloss-F), 5th- (Faith Hamric-K); 300 meter hurdles-1st (Payton Mandell-F), 2nd- (Taylor Mandell-F), 4th- (Belle Bloss-F), 5th- (Mya Greene-K); 4 x 100 relay-1st (K-Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Kiara Kesner, Abby Del Signore); 2nd- (F-Lexy Lee, Kaitlyn Knotts, Allison Young, Abigayle Olenchick); 4 x 200 relay-1st (K-Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Kiara Kesner, Abby Del Signore), 2nd- (F-Lexy Lee, Payton Mandell, Allison Young, Abigayle Olenchick); 4 x 400 relay-1st (F-Abigayle Olenchick, Emily Smith, Payton Mandell, Halley Smith), 2nd- (K-Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Kaelynn Manoskey, Abby Del Signore).

4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles relay-2nd (F-Belle Bloss, Quinn Mandell, Taylor Mandell, Kaitlynn Knotts), 3rd- (K-Janiah Layton, Mya Greene, Faith Hamric, Kaelynn Monoskey); Shot Put-1st (Alea Horner-K), 2nd- (Faith Hamric-K), 3rd-Jewel Selby-K), 4th- (Bethany Clayton-F); Discus-1st (Jewel Selby-K), 2nd- (Bethany Clayton-F), 3rd- (Alea Horner-K), 4th- (Faith Hamric-K), 5th- (Nash Martin-F); High Jump-1st (Emily Smith-F), 2nd- (Kelsey Smith-F), 3rd- (Kiara Kesner-F); Long Jump-3rd (Makinzy Hartley-F), 4th- (Jordan Lease-F).