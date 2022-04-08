Frankfort hosts rainy track meet

SHORT GAP - The show must go on. Despite battling the elements on Wednesday night, Frankfort persevered to host an 11-school track meet, their first hosted meet of the season. All in all, the entire meet would not finish, but a total of 13 events did.

Participating schools included Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Pendleton, Petersburg and Southern Garrett.

Once the final scores were tabulated, Keyser had finished in first place in the boys’ events with a score of 89, two points ahead of Mountain Ridge who finished with a score of 87. Allegany finished first in the girls’ events with a score of 86, a full 29 points ahead of second place finisher Fort Hill with 57.

Girls Results:

VARSITY GIRLS TEAMS -- 1. Allegany 86; 2. Fort Hill 57; 3. Northern Garrett County 54; 4. Mountain Ridge 48; 5. Hampshire 47; 6. Frankfort 37; 7t. Moorefield 34; 7t. Southern Garrett County; 9. Keyser 13; 10. Petersburg 11; 11. Pendleton County 2.

VARSITY WOMENS 4X800 RELAY -- 1. Frankfort A 11:20.46; 2. Fort Hill A 11:22.71; 3. Allegany A 11:39.23; 4. Northern Garrett County A 11:53.98; 5. Hampshire A 12:16.16; 6. Petersburg A 12:22.06; 7. Moorefield A 12:39.78; 8. Southern Garrett Co A 13:07.03;

VARSITY WOMENS 100M HURDLES -- 1. B Noel (FOHI) 17.20; 2. T Werner (HAMP) 17.99; 3. T Ray (MFLD) 18.01; 4. S Hardy (PETE) 18.29; 5. L Argabrite (SGC) 18.38.

VARSITY WOMENS 100 METERS -- 1. A Miller (ALCO) 12.91; 2. L Argabrite (SGC) 13.60; 3. T Harvey (MFLD) 13.90; 4. R Rizzo (MTRD) 14.08; 5. L Clark (HAMP) 14.12.

VARSITY WOMENS 4X200 RELAY -- 1. Allegany A 1:57.43; 2. Mountain Ridge A 1:58.18; 3. Frankfort A 1:58.27; 4. Keyser A 1:58.76; 5. Hampshire A 1:58.78.

VARSITY WOMENS 1600 METERS -- 1. M Delaney (MTRD) 5:26.30; 2. L Nelson (NHS) 5:26.71; 3. A Hall (HAMP) 6:13.03; 4. M Upole (NHS) 6:14.49; 5. K Bowser (NHS) 6:14.68.

VARSITY WOMENS 400 METERS -- 1. A Miller (ALCO) 1:00.62; 2. S Snyder (MTRD) 1:04.83; 3. A DelSignore (KEYS) 1:07.18; 4. S Brown (NHS) 1:07.59; 5. A Young (FRAN) 1:08.25.

VARSITY WOMENS 300M HURDLES -- 1. L Argabrite (SGC) 54.50; 2. T Mandell (FRAN) 56.69; 3. A Hughes (MTRD) 57.43; 4. R Sivic (MTRD) 57.95; 5. P Mandell (FRAN) 58.01.

VARSITY WOMENS 4X100 RELAY -- 1. Moorefield A 55.12; 2. Frankfort A 56.30; 3. Hampshire A 56.41; 4. Southern Garrett Co A 56.69; 5. Mountain Ridge A 56.99.

VARSITY WOMENS 800 METERS -- 1. L Nelson (NHS) 2:34.24; 2. A Amtower (NHS) 2:39.27; 3. S Brown (NHS) 2:44.38; 4. S Campbell (ALCO) 2:47.73; 5. M Amtower (NHS) 2:47.77.

VARSITY WOMENS LONG JUMP -- 1. A Miller (ALCO) 17-06.00; 2. S Campbell (ALCO) 13-07.00; 3. K Bowser (NHS) 12-09.75; 4. A Meadors (ALCO) 12-09.50; 5. M DeCarlo (MTRD) 12-02.10.

VARSITY WOMENS HIGH JUMP -- 1. M Plummer (FOHI) 5-04; 2. B Noel (FOHI) 5-00; 3. S Campbell (ALCO) 4-08; 4. K Haines (HAMP) 4-06; 5. R Apple (PCHS) 4-02.

VARSITY WOMENS SHOT PUT -- 1. B Gochenauer (ALCO) 33-03.50; 2. A Wilson (HAMP) 30-10.00; 3. R Hedrick (PETE) 30-07.00; 4. C Bennett (FOHI) 30-04.50; 5. D Wyman (MFLD) 26-09.00.

VARSITY WOMENS DISCUS -- 1. C Bennett (FOHI) 103-03; 2. B Gochenauer (ALCO) 90-01; 3. A Wilson (HAMP) 83-05; 4. A Trimble (FOHI) 81-02; 5. J Selby (KEYS) 74-04.

Boys Results:

VARSITY BOYS TEAMS -- 1. Keyser 89; 2. Mountain Ridge 87; 3. Northern Garrett County 55.33; 4. Frankfort 43; 5. Fort Hill 37; 6. Allegany 35.33; 7. Moorefield 22; 8. Hampshire 21.33; 9. Pendleton County 8; 10. Petersburg 5;

VARSITY MENS 4X800 RELAY -- 1. Frankfort A 8:27.12; 2. Mountain Ridge A 8:39.94; 3. Keyser A 8:42.01; 4. Hampshire A 9:46.63; 5. Moorefield A 9:47.34.

VARSITY MENS 110M HURDLES -- 1. M Reed (MTRD) 16.14; 2. J Lewis (FRAN) 17.17; 3. E Wilt (MTRD) 17.36; 4. C Salesky (KEYS) 17.59; 5. L Pridemore (KEYS) 17.62.

VARSITY MENS 100 METERS -- 1. T Willis (FOHI) 11.65; 2. M Rounds (MTRD) 11.69; 2. T Wertz (FOHI) 11.69; 4. T Lathan (HAMP) 11.86; 5. P Anderson (KEYS) 12.01.

VARSITY MENS 4X200 RELAY -- 1. Mountain Ridge A 1:37.27; 2. Keyser A 1:38.16; 3. Allegany A 1:39.51; 4. Frankfort A 1:40.03; 5. Hampshire A 1:44.56.

VARSITY MENS 1600 METERS -- 1. C Culler (MTRD) 4:55.37; 2. G Sites-Woods (PCHS) 4:59.10; 3. T Denne (KEYS) 5:00.66; 4. J Brobst (NHS) 5:07.68; 5. S Strawderman (MTRD) 5:12.38.

VARSITY MENS 400 METERS -- 1. A Sober (NHS) 53.51; 2. D Ross (NHS) 54.44; 3. S Earnest (KEYS) 54.47; 4. R Howard (MTRD) 54.52; 5. J Stanislawczyk (KEYS) 55.23.

VARSITY MENS 300M HURDLES -- 1. M Reed (MTRD) 43.39; 2. E Wilt (MTRD) 43.96; 3. J Lewis (FRAN) 44.36; 4. D Gregory (ALCO) 45.86; 5. L Pridemore (KEYS) 46.32.

VARSITY MENS 4X100 RELAY -- 1. Frankfort A 47.38; 2. Mountain Ridge A 47.42; 3. Keyser A 48.26; 4. Hampshire A 48.28; 5. Moorefield A 48.78.

VARSITY MENS 800 METERS -- 1. E Parks (KEYS) 2:09.94; 2. E Peck (NHS) 2:11.30; 3. A Sober (NHS) 2:12.12; 4. S Earnest (KEYS) 2:12.42; 5. C Culler (MTRD) 2:12.82.

VARSITY MENS LONG JUMP -- 1. C Gray (ALCO) 17-08.00; 2. D Bittinger (NHS) 17-01.00; 3. C Crawford (ALCO) 16-11.00; 4. B Lane (FRAN) 16-05.00; 5. D Ross (NHS) 16-03.00.

VARSITY MENS HIGH JUMP -- 1. H Boggs (KEYS) 5-04; 1. D Keplinger (MFLD) 5-04; 3. A Sober (NHS) 5-04; 4. R Rollman (NHS) 5-02; 4. D Michael (HAMP) 5-02; 4. C Crawford (ALCO) 5-02.

VARSITY MENS SHOT PUT -- 1. G Ryan (KEYS) 46-08.00; 2. R Vogtman (FOHI) 46-07.50; 3. Z Smith (ALCO) 45-11.00; 4. D Shultz (KEYS) 37-10.50; 5. G Hicks (HAMP) 37-09.00.

VARSITY MENS DISCUS -- 1. C Hess (FOHI) 130-00; 2. M Zirk (MFLD) 125-00; 3. G Ryan (KEYS) 123-01; 4. M Schultz (PETE) 115-01; 5. G Hicks (HAMP) 111-07.