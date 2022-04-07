Keyser sweeps Tucker in tune up for Ron Mathias Tournament

KEYSER - Two days prior to welcoming a total of eight teams to the Ron Mathias Memorial Tournament, Keyser had a little business to tend to with a double header at Tucker County, and tend to their business they did. The Lady Tornado took game one 3-1 and blew it wide open in game two for a 17-0 win.

With those wins, Keyser now elevates their season record to 14-2 in advance of the always important Ron Mathias Tournament.

In game one, Keyser edged Tucker in hitting five to four, scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning, and allowed only one run from the Lady Mountain Lions in the sixth to secure the 3-1 win.

Rylee Mangold went the seven inning distance for the win, striking out 11, walking four, giving up only one run on four hits. Offensively, Averi Everline pounded out two hits, a double and a single, scored one run and added an RBI. Laurren Annable doubed, and Tayler Likens and Makayla Gillaspie singled as well.

In game two, Keyser exploded for four, six, and seven runs respectively in the first, second and third innings to amass a 17-run advantage and hold Tucker scoreless in the 17-0 victory.

Charity Wolfe went all three innings, striking out six, walking zero, and giving up zero runs on only two hits. Offensively, both Rylee Mangold and Tayler Likens hit homeruns. Mangold scored a run and added three RBIs; Likens collected three hits, scored three runs, and added four RBIs.

The Golden Tornado now turn their attention to the Ron Mathias Memorial Tournament, an annual event that has grown in popularity from year to year due to its hospitality and other successes.

“This is the biggest field we’ve ever had and I turned five teams away. But, we need more fields. We could have had 12 teams here easily, I had people calling from four and five hours away. I think that’s a testament to what we do in our tournament. Every team has always enjoyed it and they want to come back,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated.

For those interested in the schedule.

“The tournament will start at noon on Friday with four teams at Keyser and four teams at Potomac State, playing round robin. On Saturday then, we will have an eight-team bracket,” Shoemaker explained.

It’s all made possible due to the hard work and dedication of the Keyser softball faithful.

According to Shoemaker, “The Keyser softball community really steps up to make this tournament the success that it is year in and year out. Like I said, the teams are calling me wanting into it. The Tornado softball family all steps up and pitches in. There’s set up, clean up, making sure the place looks good.”

It’s all about that Keyser softball pride.

“There’s a lot of pride that goes into it, and they all buy in, which is great. Even people that don’t have kids playing want to pitch in and be a part of it,” Shoemaker detailed.