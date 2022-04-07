Full Swing: PSC coach Rotruck knows a good team when he sees one

KEYSER - Having been around both baseball and softball for a long time, Potomac State softball coach Craig Rotruck knows a good team when he sees one.

After weathering the impact of COVID the last two years, the Lady Catamounts are in full swing, largely uninterrupted in terms of cancellations and such, and proving themselves to be a red hot team with great potential.

How red hot? Potomac State, winners of their last 14 games, are off to a 20-2 start. It's an exciting brand of softball as well, consider these numbers. In 22 games, they've hit 31 home runs, are averaging 10.1 runs per game, have an overall batting average of .388, an on base percentage of .465, and a slugging percentage of .645.

They are doing big things, and if you haven’t been to a game yet, you’re missing out. Speaking of fan attendance, things feel normal again.

‘It feels great to be back to normal, if we can use that word normal again. Having a full schedule, sticking with it, knowing when we play. Being able to set up practice plans around a normal schedule, it’s great, “Rotruck stated.” Of course in the spring, anything can happen in terms of normal weather issues, but now we don’t have to deal with these other things.”

Rotruck feels that this sense of normalcy has energized his team into giving it their all, in both play and practice.

“I think they come more ready to play. They know that it was almost taken away from them, and that they haven’t had this normalcy in two years. Now they do, and all 16 of my girls really appreciate it, they all work really hard. It’s enabled them to just come and play, unlike in the last two years,” Rotruck explained.

And what a season this group is having thus far.

According to Rotruck, “It starts with leadership. I have some good girls that are leaders. I’m surrounded by a great coaching staff, Rich Thompson, Scott Huffman, D.J. Anderson, Charlie Kuykendall, and Marley Thompson. Those people have been fantastic, and they’ve all bought in to it. All 16 girls come to practice ready to play, they’re early, they listen, they do what they are supposed to do.”

Despite many having individual success, Rotruck is most impressed by the team-first attitude on display, “I feel like a lot of them have put the team first, putting their personal goals second and third, making the team their number one goal. It’s been a pleasure and a great team effort from the coaching staff all the way down through the 16 players. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Good pitching, backed up by good defense and explosive hitting have been the key.

“Brianne Stocks and Taylor Townsend have been our headliners. They have done an outstanding job with great command of the strike zone. The results are that you are really going to have to put the ball in play, they are not giving up many walks. Bri has closed to 80 strikeouts with just three walks, and Taylor is in the same boat. It forces other teams to have two or three hits an inning just to get a run, and it’s tough to do that,” Rotruck explains.

Rotruck is quick to credit a pitching staff that includes five total hurlers, all of which have worked really hard.

According to Rotruck, “Hitting wise, they really want to hit. We have 16 girls, they’re very competitive, everyone wants to be in the lineup. They get in there and put in the extra time and effort, and the results have been pretty good. We continue to work on it, taking nothing for granted.”

The ultimate goal for this team is of course a trip to Alabama for the World Series. But, they’re taking it step by step.

“Our goals are to defend the regular season championship in the Region XX and be the number one seed in the tournament. Second, we want to win the tournament. The third goal is to qualify for the World Series, and then once we’re there, you never know what can happen. You can’t win it if you’re not in it,” Rotruck stated.

Rotruck is thrilled with the support his team has received, and encourages others to take in a game and enjoy Potomac State’s brand of high caliber collegiate softball.

“When the weather is good, we have a good crowd up there. We have food trucks show up and so forth. We’ve got a good atmosphere going, but I think people would really enjoy watching a great group of girls who throw strikes, put the ball in play, and field the ball when it’s hit to them,” Rotruck stated.

According to Rotruck, “It’s a high caliber college program, and the area should be very proud of it. People should come up and see some good college softball. We continue to work at it, improve the facilities, and improve the whole program.”

At 20-2, things are off to a great start, but there’s still plenty of time to climb aboard the ship. On Saturday, the Lady Catamounts travel to Cumberland to take on Allegany College. On Sunday they host Howard Community College at Potomac State. Both games both days are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.