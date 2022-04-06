Lady Tornado takes two of last three games

KEYSER - Keyser had plans to play as many as four games on the road in the Clarksburg Classic, but rain and otherwise bad weather had other plans.

Four games therefore turned into two.

As such, Keyser split with Robert C. Byrd and University on Saturday, then came home and grabbed a win against a quality opponent in Fort Hill Monday to finish 2-1 in the three-game stretch. “We were supposed to have a double header Friday against Bridgeport and Spring Mills, and they got a storm late in the day that cancelled that and moved everything back on Saturday by an hour. Then, some of the teams backed out, so, we ended up playing RCB, who we were scheduled to play, and then University instead of Liberty,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated. Missing out on the opportunity to play two quality games was a disappointment no doubt, but the Lady Tornado made the most of the cards they were dealt, losing a close, 2-0 contest to Byrd, and defeating University According to Shoemaker, “We hate not playing games. That’s why I schedule the full 32 games that we’re allowed, with the expectation that we’re going to lose some to weather. But, we don’t like that, we want to try and play them all.” Against Byrd, the game was largely a pitcher’s duel between Franchesca Alvero of RCB and Ryle Mangold of Keyser. Alvero went the full seven innings, striking out nine, walking one, giving up zero runs on only two hits. Mangold went the full six innings, striking out 11, walking two, giving up two runs on only three hits. One of those three hits, however, was a two-run homerun by Gina Alvero in the fourth inning. It would be all RCB needed to secure the 2-0 victory. Gina Alvero led Byrd with the homerun, scored a run, and added two RBIs; Hope Vernon singled and scored one run; Isabella Prieto singled. Keyser collected two hits, a double from Alexa Shoemaker, and a single from Avery Everline. “It was exactly what we anticipated. We knew that Fran Alvero was one of the top pitchers in the state with strikeouts and such, so we knew that she was going to throw against us. We also knew that RCB was a good team,” Shoemaker detailed. “We just didn’t hit very well. We had two hits in the game, and they only had three hits. They hit our one mistake and we didn’t hit theirs. But, the defense was good and the pitching was good. That’s why we went out there,” Shoemaker stated. “That’s why that whole weekend was scheduled. That’s why I was so disappointed not to play Bridgeport, and Liberty, and some of the others.” Against University in their second game of the Clarksburg Classic, the Lady Tornado defeated University 13-4 in a game with plenty of offense. Keyser get three runs in both the third and fourth innings, one run in the fifth, and sixth in the sixth inning in the win. University scored one run in the third and three runs in the fifth. “That went well because we came out hitting. We made some adjustments at the plate. We just came out and hit the ball well. We were able to come out and hit a couple of balls, having a couple of homeruns, triples and doubles,” Shoemaker stated. According to Shoemaker, “We were hitting balls into the gaps and finally getting balls to the fence, which is what we preach. I’d rather have one hoppers and two hoppers to the fence all the time then one homerun a game.” Keyser was led offensively by Alexa Shoemaker, Averi Everline, and Tayler Likens. Shoemaker had three hits, including a homerun, triple, and single, scored two runs and added three RBIs; Everline had three hits, including a triple and two singles, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Likens collected two hits, including a homerun and a single, scored two runs, and added two RBIs. Additionally, Morgan Pratt and Alyvia Idleman had two hits. Pratt collected a double and a single, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Idleman singled twice, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Makayla Gillaspie singled; Rylee Mangold scored two runs and added an RBI; Aly Smith and Charity Wolfe each scored one run; Ivy Bromhal added an RBI. “Pitching and defense, I can’t complain about that at all this year. We’ve had very minimal errors and the pitching has been outstanding. Charity threw a great game, got into a little trouble late, so we brought Rylee in and she shut that down.” Charity Wolfe went four and one-thirds innings, striking out five, walking three, giving up four runs on five hits. Rylee Mangold closed down the game, going the final one and two-thirds innings, striking out two, walking one, giving up zero runs on two hits. Finally, after returning from Clarksburg, Keyser hosted and defeated area rival Fort Hill to the tune of 12-1. Keyser outhit Fort Hill 12-3, scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and two runs in the fourth inning to take a 12-0 lead. The Lady Sentinels scored their lone run in the fifth inning. “I’m just really happy tonight. We’ve been preaching hitting, hitting, and hitting, since some of the first couple of games we’ve been up here. I feel like we’re winning and defensive sides of the game, but hitting we’re not,” Shoemaker stated. According to Shoemaker, “Tonight, we came out in the first inning, and we hit, clear through the lineup, like we expect to, barreling the ball up. The girls get upset when they hit ground balls, but when you hit them into the gap, that’s fine, it’s a base hit. That’s what we’re trying to do.” Alexa Shoemaker, Rylee Mangold, Charity Wolfe, and Tayler Likens led the way for Keyser offensively. Shoemaker again collected three hits, all singles, scored two runs and added three RBIs; Mangold had two hits, a double and a single, scored two runs and added an RBI; Wolfe collected two hits, both singles, scored one run, and added an RBI; Likens’ hit was a homerun, she also scored two runs and added four RBIs. Additionally, Makayla Gillaspie doubled; Morgan Pratt singled; Avery Everline singled and added an RBI; Aly Smith singled and scored one run; Alyvia Idleman scored one run. Fort Hill collected one hit each from Ally Myers, MaeLeigh Plummer, and Paetyn Davis. According to Shoemaker, “Tonight, we drove some balls to the fence, and Tayler got another one up. A lot of teams are pitching away from us, so we’ve been practicing hitting the ball to the opposite field. We probably had five, maybe six hits tonight opposite field” “I’m extremely happy to see us make those adjustments. And once again, Rylee is just turning into a dominant pitcher in the area, in my opinion. And our defense, we ended the game on a double play,” Shoemaker detailed. Rylee Mangold went the full five innings, struck out 11, walked zero, and gave up one run on three hits. Ally Myers went four innings for Fort Hill, struck out six, walked three, and gave up 12 runs on 12 hits. “I’m super happy, Fort Hill is a strong team. We’re familiar with a lot of their players, we play travel ball with them, and they’re good through the lineup, and I’m extremely happy with how we played,” Shoemaker stated.