Keyser tennis continues to rack up wins

KEYSER - While the rain has been a bit problematic, the Keyser Golden Tornado tennis programs have participated in matches recently against area rival Mountain Ridge, and regional opponents Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont. Overall, the Black and Gold netters have been very successful, going a combined 5-1 against that slate.

For the Keyser boys, it involves 7-0 victories over both Mountain Ridge and Fairmont Senior, and a 6-1 victory over East Fairmont. For the Keyser girls, it involves a 5-2 loss to Mountain Ridge followed by 7-0 victories over Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont.

Boys: Keyser def. Mountain Ridge 7-0

Keyser earned singles victories from Alec Stanislawczyk, Dylan Wilson, Hunter Powell, and Kaleb Kitzmiller, and doubles victories from Stanislawczyk/Wilson, Powell/Kitzmiller, and Paul Knotts/Bryson Bush.

Boys: Keyser def. Fairmont Senior 7-0

Keyser earned singles victories from Alec Stanislawczyk, Dylan Wilson, Hunter Powell, and Kaleb Kitzmiller, and doubles victories from Stanislawczyk/Wilson, Powell/Kitzmiller, and Paul Knotts/Bryson Bush.

Boys: Keyser def. East Fairmont 6-1

Keyser earned singles victories from Dylan Wilson, Hunter Powell, and Kaleb Kitzmiller, and doubles victories from Stanislawczyk/Wilson, Powell/Kitzmiller, and Paul Knotts/Bryson Bush.

Girls: Mountain Ridge def. Keyser 5-2

Keyser earned doubles victories from Maddison Rhodes/Zoey Braithwaite and Maddy Fisher/Hannah Felton.

Girls: Keyser def. Fairmont Senior 7-0

Keyser earned singles victories from Maddison Rhodes, Zoey Braithwaite, Maddy Fisher, and Hannah Felton, and double victories from Rhodes/Braithwaite, Fisher/Felton, and Abby Davis/Alana Wildman.

Girls: Keyser def. East Fairmont 7-0

Keyser earned singles victories from Maddison Rhodes, Zoey Braithwaite, Maddy Fisher, and Hannah Felton, and double victories from Rhodes/Braithwaite, Fisher/Felton, and Abby Davis/Alana Wildman.