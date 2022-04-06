Big sixth inning pulls Allegany away from Keyser

CUMBERLAND - On Saturday, Allegany took an early 3-0 lead in the first two innings, but Keyser clawed back in contention, inching to within one run, 3-2, with one run each in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Campers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth, and then exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away with the 11-2 victory.

The homestanding Campers outhit the visiting Tornado 11-4 in the contest.

Allegany was led at the plate by Alex Kennell with three hits, and Bryce Madden, Caedon Wallace, and Josef Sneathen with two hits each. Kennell doubled twice, singled, scored two runs, and added four RBIs; Wallace tripled, singled, scored two runs, and added an RBI; Sneathen doubled, singled, scored one run, and added two RBIs; Madden singled twice and added one RBI.

In addition, the Royal Blue and White got one hit each from Griffin Madden (double) and Demetri Bascelli (single). Madden scored two runs and added an RBI; Bascelli scored one run; McClay scored one run and added an RBI; Cayden Bratton and Darian Bauer each scored one run.

Cayden Bratton was dominant on the mound for the Campers, going the full seven innings, striking out 11, walking only two, giving up two runs on four hits.

Keyser countered on the mound with four different pitchers in the effort, Konner Bennett, Evan Jenkins, Patrick Liller, and Logan Rotruck. The four collectively, over six innings, struck out four, walked nine, and gave up 11 runs on 11 hits.

Offensively, the Golden Tornado were earned one hit each from Noah Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield, Logan Rotruck and Chase Davis. Rotruck doubled and added an RBI; Bradfield singled and added an RBI; Davis singled and scored one run; Broadwater singled; Seth Healy scored one run for Keyser.