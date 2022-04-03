Lady Falcons split with Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge

SHORT GAP - On back-to-back days, Friday and Saturday, the Frankfort Lady Falcons faced Allegany opponents Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge, and then Moorefield. The Columbia Blue and Silver would split with the Allegany County pair, losing to Fort Hill 8-4 at home on Friday, and beating Mountain Ridge 8-7 on the road Saturday. Frankfort then fell to Moorefield 9-3/

Frankfort entered the weekend with an even record of 2-2, and ended the weekend just under .500 with a record of 3-4. Two of those three wins now include one-point wins over Mountain Ridge (12-11 and 8-7).

Against Fort Hill, Frankfort jumped out to a 4-1 lead against the Sentinels by the end of the fifth inning. Then came the top of the sixth inning in which Fort Hill tallied five runs to take a two-run, 6-4 lead. Ally Myers doubled to plate one run and inch closer a 4-2. MaeLeigh Plummer did the most damage, however, hitting a bases loaded triple to put the Sentinels ahead 5-4. Alyssa Shoemaker then singled to put Fort Hill up 6-4.

But Fort Hill wasn’t done. In the top of the seventh inning, Myers hit a two-run homerun to extend the lead to 8-4 for good.

Ally Myers went the distance for Fort Hill in the circle, going seven innings, striking out 15, walking six, giving up four runs on four hits.

The Sentinels were also led at the plate by Myers with three hits, including a homerun and two singles. Myers also scored two runs and added two RBIs. MaeLeigh Plummer, Alysa Shoemaker, Olivia Looker, Emily Wilson, and Morgan Brown each had a hit for the Sentinels.

Plummer tripled, scored one run, and added an RBI. Shoemaker singled, scored one run and added an RBI; Looker singled, scored one run, and added an RBI; Wilson singled and scored one run; Brown singled; Jaida Guinn scored two runs.

Avery Noel went the distance for Frankfort in the circle, going seven innings, striking out 12, walking four, giving up eight runs on eight hits.

The Falcons were led at the plate by Addison Pritts, Carlee Kesner, Chloe Kauffman, and Kylah Ruff with one hit each. Pritts doubled, scored one run and added an RBI; Kesner and Kauffman both singled; Ruff singled and added an RBI; Larae Grove, Aubrie Root, and Avery Noel each scored a run for Frankfort.

On Saturday, the Lady Falcons traveled to Frostburg to participate in the Averey Bridges Memorial Tournament against host Mountain Ridge and Moorefield.

Frankfort, for the second time this season, defeated Mountain Ridge by one run, this time 8-7.

Aubrie Root would get the win in the circle for Frankfort, going the full seven innings, striking out three, walking four, giving up seven runs on eight hits.

Frankfort was led offensively by Larae Grove and Avery Noel with three hits each. Grove tripled, doubled, and singled, scored two runs and added an RBI; Noel also tripled, doubled, and singled, scored two runs and added two RBIs.

In addition, Carlee Kesner singled twice, scored two runs, and added two RBIs; Morgan Weimer singled and scored one run; Leah White singled; Addison Pritts tripled and added two RBIs; Aubrie Root doubled; Shanna Bradshaw scored one run.

Avery Tipton went six innings in the circle for Mountain Ridge, striking out six, walkng two, giving up eight runs on 12 hits.

Offensively, Mountain Ridge was led by Sophie Rounds and Tipton with two hits each. Rounds singled twice and scored two runs; Tipton doubled twice, scored two runs, and added an RBI.

In addition, Jacey Tinsley, Jainna Wickline, Maddy Pressman, and Macy Guinn each had one hit for the Lady Miners. Tinsley doubled and scored one run; Wickine singled and added an RBI; Pressman doubled and added two RBIs; Guinn singled, scored one run, and added an RBI; Carlee Clise scored one run.

Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz and the Lady Falcons presented a donation to the Averey Bridges Memorial Changeup Foundation to Averey’s father Craig Bridges in her memory.

Finally, Frankfort fell to Moorefield 9-3 on Saturday.

Amber Williams went the full seven innings for Moorefield in the victory, striking out 12, walking three, giving up three runs on six hits.

Moorefield was led offensively by McKenna Crites with three hits, and Allissa Biser, Emily Kuykendall, and Sterling Kump with two hits each. Carlee Haines, Malina Price, Marissa Ward, Brieanna Green, and Amber Williams each had one hit each for Moorefield.

Avery Noel went the full seven innings for Frankfort in the circle, striking out nine, walking one, giving up nine runs on 14 hits.

Larae Grove led Frankfort with a homerun, while Aubrie Root added a triple and a single. Addison Pritts, Avery Noel, and Shanna Bradshaw each had a hit for the Falcons.