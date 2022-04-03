Keyser boys, Frankfort girls, finish first at KHS meet

KEYSER - On Thursday, after the area survived a real-life Tornado warning, high winds and rains, Keyser High School played host to an area track meet. In total, eight schools from the region, seven of which were from the Mountain State, participated in the event.

Participating schools included East Hardy, Frankfort, Keyser, Lighthouse Christian Academy, Paw Paw, Petersburg, Tucker County and Union.

Mineral County schools swept the event, with host Keyser finishing first in the boys’ competition, followed by Frankfort in second place. In the girls’ competition, Frankfort finished in first place, with Keyser finishing in third place.

In the boys’ events, team scores and placements were as follows: 1-Keyser (246); 2-Frankfort (138); 3-Tucker County (50); 4-Petersburg (43); 5-East Hardy (30); 6-Paw Paw (16); 7-Union (6).

The following represents top-five finishers for the Keyser boys: 100 meters-1st (Parker Anderson); 200-meters-1st (Parker Anderson), 3rd-(Keith Lawrence), 5th-(Malachi Blowe); 400 meters-1st (Jack Stanislawczyk), 2nd-(Edan Parks), 3rd- (Harris Boggs); 800 meters-1st (Edan Parks), 3rd-(Tyler Lannon); 1600 meters-4th (Griffin Paugh); 3200 meters-5th (Thalton Redman); 110 meter hurdles-1st (Lonnie Pridemore), 3rd- (Gavin Salesky); 300 meter hurdles-2nd (Lonnie Pridemore), 3rd- (Collin Salesky), 4th- (Gavin Salesky), 5th- (Pierce Barnett); 4 x 100 relay-1st (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczk); 4 x 200 relay-1st (Parker Anderson, Keith Lawrence, Malachi Blowe, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 400 relay-1st (Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Edan Parks, Anthony Mele); 4 x 800 relay-2nd (Edan Parks, Griffin Paugh, Logan Hetrick, Seth Earnest); 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles-1st (Lonnie Pridemore, Pierce Barnett, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky); Shot Put-1st (Gabe Ryan), 2nd- (Dimitri Shultz), 4th- (Lukas Anderson); Discus-1st (Dimitri Shultz), 3rd- (Gabe Ryan), 4th- (William Barbe); High Jump-1st (Harris Boggs); Pole Vault-1st (Griffin Paugh), 2nd- (Christopher Furey), 3rd- (Seth Sions); Long Jump-3rd (Malachi Blowe), 4th- (Keith Lawrence);

The following represents top-five finishers for the Frankfort boys: 100 meters-3rd (Cohen Arbogast); 200-meters-4th (Cohen Arbogast); 400 meters-5th (Bryson Lane); 800 meters-2nd (Aden Raines), 4th-(Ryan Hughes); 1600 meters-1st (Garrett Ferguson), 2nd-(Steven Kent Niland), 3rd-(Zane Nelson), 5th-(Ryan Hughes); 3200 meters-1st (Garrett Ferguson), 2nd-(Steven Kent Niland), 3rd-(Timothy Umstead); 300 meter hurdles-1st (Jonathan Lewis); 4 x 100 relay-2nd (Barrett Feaster, Cohen Arbogast, Joel Myers, Bryson Lane); 4 x 200 relay-2nd (Barrett Feaster, Cohen Arbogast, Joel Myers, Bryson Lane); 4 x 400 relay-2nd (Garrett Ferguson, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland, Joel Myers); 4 x 800 relay-1st (Jonathan Lewis, Zane Nelson, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson); Long Jump-1st (Joel Myers), 2nd- (Bryson Lane);

In the girls’ events, teams scores and placements were as follows: 1-Frankfort (179); 2-East Hardy (79); 3-Keyser (77); 4-Tucker County (64); 5-Petersburg (53); 6-Union (35); 7-Paw Paw (18).

The following represents top-five finishers for the Frankfort girls: 100 meters-1st (Halley Smith); 200 meters-1st (Halley Smith), 2nd- (Allison Young), 5th (Taylor Mandell); 400 meters-1st (Halley Smith), 3rd- (Abigayle Olenchick); 800 meters- 2nd (Brooke Jacobs), 3rd- (Emily Smith); 1600 meters- 1st (Addison Lease), 2nd- (Brooke Jacobs), 5th- (Jillian Griffith); 3200 meters-1st (Addison Lease), 3rd- (Aikaterina Burleson), 4th- (Jillian Griffith); 100 meter hurdles-5th (Kaitlyn Knotts); 300 meter hurdles-2nd (Payton Mandell), 4th- (Belle Bloss); 4 x 100 relay-2nd (Kaitlyn Knotts, Taylor Mandell, Allison, Abigayle Olenchick); 4 x 200 relay-2nd (Payton Mandell, Belle Bloss, Allison Young, Abigayle Olenchick); 4x 400 relay-1st (Abigayle Olenchick, Payton Mandell, Emily Smith, Halley Smith); 4 x 800 relay-1st (Emily Smith, Brooke Jacobs, Kelsey Smith, Addison Lease); 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles-3rd (Belle Bloss, Kaitlyn Knotts, Taylor Mandell, Payton Mandell); Discus-3rd (Bethany Clayton); High jump-2nd (Emily Smith), 3rd (Kelsey Smith).

The following represents top-five finishes for the Keyser girls: 100 meters- 4th (Kiara Kesner); 200 meters-3rd (Maddy Broadwater); 400 meters-2nd (Abby Del Signore); 800 meters- 4th (Kaelynn Monoskey), 5th- (Sydney Swingle); 1600 meters-4th (Scarlet Cameron); 3200 meters-5th (Scarlet Cameron); 300 meter hurdles-5th (Mya Greene); 4 x 100 relay-1st (Maddy Broadwater, Kiara Kesner, Janiah Layton, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 200 relay-2nd (Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Abby Del Signore, Kiara Kesner); 4 x 400 relay-1st (Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Gretchen Rice, Abby Del Signore); Shot Put-4th (Jewel Selby); Discus-2nd (Jewel Selby); Long Jump-5th (Mya Greene).

