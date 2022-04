Frankfort tennis starts a combined 13-1

SHORT GAP - With a solid nucleus returning this year to both the Frankfort boys’ and girls’ tennis squads, it should come as no surprise that the pair is winning some matches. The Falcon tennis squads to date have been very successful, with the boys tallying a 6-1 record, and the girls still undefeated at 7-0.

The Frankfort boys have defeated St. Marys (7-0), Ritchie County (7-0), Hampshire (7-0), Petersburg (6-1), East Fairmont (6-1) and Fairmont Senior (7-0), with their lone loss being to Berkeley Springs (4-3).

At the conclusion of seven matches, Landon Moorehead (1 singles) has an overall record of 6-1; Kyle Shumaker (2 singles) is 7-0; Brittan Gough (3 singles) is 7-0; Carson Jewell (4 singles) is 7-0; Moorehead and Jewell (1 doubles) are 6-1; Shumaker and Gough (2 doubles) are 6-1; Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange (3 doubles) are 4-3.

Boys: Frankfort def. St. Marys (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Landon Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, Shumaker and Gough, and Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange.

Boys: Frankfort def. Ritchie County (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Landon Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, Shumaker and Gough, and Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange.

Boys: Frankfort def. Hampshire (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Landon Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, Shumaker and Gough, and Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange.

Boys: Berkeley Springs def. Frankfort (4-3)

Frankfort received wins from Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, and Carson Jewell.

Boys: Frankfort def. Petersburg (6-1)

Frankfort received wins from Landon Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, and Shumaker and Gough.

Boys: Frankfort def. East Fairmont (6-1)

Frankfort received wins from Landon Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, and Shumaker and Gough.

Boys: Frankfort def. Fairmont Sr. (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Lande0n Moorehead, Kyle Shumaker, Brittan Gough, Carson Jewell, Moorehead and Jewell, Shumaker and Gough, and Charlie Steele and Nathan Lange.

The Frankfort girls have defeated St. Marys (7-0), Ritchie County (7-0), Hampshire (7-0), Berkeley Springs (5-2), Petersburg (5-2), East Fairmont (5-2), and Fairmont Senior (7-0).

At the conclusion of seven matches, Erin Clark (1 singles) has an overall record of 7-0; Tiffany Sites (2 singles) is 7-0; Sophia Lord (3 singles) 3-3; Mikenna Love (4 singles and one 3 singles) 7-0; Natalie Fong (one 4 singles) 1-0; Clark and Love (1 singles) 6-1; Sites and Lord (2 doubles) 6-0; Sites and Fong (one 2 doubles) 1-0; Fong and McClung (3 doubles) 4-2; McClung and Angel Crawford (one 3 doubles) are 1-0.

Girls: Frankfort def. St. Marys (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Sophia Lord, Mikenna Love, Clark and Love, Sites and Lord, and Natalie Fong and Avya McClung.

Girls: Frankfort def. Ritchie County (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Sophia Lord, Mikenna Love, Clark and Love, Sites and Lord, and Natalie Fong and Avya McClung.

Girls: Frankfort def. Hampshire (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Mikenna Love, Natalie Fong, Clark and Love, Sites and Fong, and Avya McClung and Angel Crawford.

Girls: Frankfort def. Berkeley Springs (5-2)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Mikenna Love, Clark and Love, Sites and Sophia Lord.

Girls: Frankfort def. Petersburg (5-2)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Mikenna Love, Sites and Sophia Lord, Avya McClung and Natalie Fong.

Girls: Frankfort def. East Fairmont (5-2)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Mikenna Love, Clark and Love, Sites and Sophia Lord.

Girls: Frankfort def. Fairmont Sr. (7-0)

Frankfort received wins from Erin Clark, Tiffany Sites, Sophia Lord, Mikenna Love, Clark and Love, Sites and Lord, and Natalie Fong and Avya McClung.