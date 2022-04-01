Keyser, Frankfort open track season at Spring Mills

SPRING MILLS - On Saturday, a cold, windy, and even snowy day, the track and field athletes from Keyser and Frankfort High Schools traveled to Spring Mills High School in Berkeley County to open the season at the annual Paul Arbogast Memorial Invitational.

In total, 12 schools from the region and multiple states competed in the season-kickoff event.

Participating schools included Allegany, Cardozo, Faith Christian, Frankfort, Hedgesville, Jefferson, Keyser, Martinsburg, Mercersburg Academy, Musselman, Spring Mills, and Washington.

The Jefferson Cougars swept both the boys’ and girls’ events, finishing in first place in both. The Keyser boys finished in third place overall and the Keyser girls’ 11th. The Frankfort boys finished in fourth place overall and the Frankfort girls’ seventh.

In the boys’ events, team scores and placements were as follows: 1-Jefferson (143); 2-Musselman (84); 3-Keyser (68); 4-Frankfort (62); 5-Spring Mills (60); 6-Martinsburg (52); 7-Washington (32); 8-Mercersburg Academy (26); 9-Hedgesville (23); 10-Allegany (8).

Highlighting the third-place finish for the Keyser boys were the following top-three finishers. Individually, Gabe Ryan finished in first place in the Shot Put and third place in the Discus; Harris Boggs finished in second place in the High Jump; Dimitri Shultz finished second in the Discus. In the 4 x 800 relay, the team of Trenton Denne, Edan Parks, Griffin Paugh, and Logan Hetrick finished in second place.

Outside of the top-three finishers, Keyser had top-10 finishes as follows: 100 meters-Parker Anderson (10th); 200 meters-Parker Anderson (6th); 400 meters-Jack Stanislawczyk (8th), Edan Parks (9th); 1600 meters-Trenton Denne (8th); 3200 meters-Griffin Paugh (4th); 110 meter hurdles-Lonnie Pridemore (4th), Gavin Salesky (5th); 300 meter hurdles-Lonnie Pridemore (8th), Collin Salesky (10th); 4 x 100 relay-5th (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 200 relay-5th (Parker Anderson, Malachi Blowe, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 400-4th (Jack Stanislawczyk, Edan Parks, Harris Boggs, Anthony Mele); 4 x 800 relay-2nd (Trenton Denne, Edan Parks, Griffin Paugh, Logan Hetrick); 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles-4th (Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Lonnie Pridemore, Christopher Furey). Shot Put-Dimitri Shultz (6th); Pole Vault-8th (Christopher Furey), 9th (Seth Sions); Long Jump-8th (Keith Lawrence).

Highlighting the fourth-place finish for the Frankfort boys were the following top-three finishers. Garrett Ferguson took first place in the 1600 meter run and second place in the 800 meter run; Luke Duncan took second place in the 1600 meter run and third place in the 800 meter run; Steven Kent Niland took third place in the 1600 meter run; Gavin Tharp finished third in the Pole Vault. The 4 x 100 shuttle hurdles relay team of Joel Myers, Gavin Tharp, Levi Sgaggero, and Jonathan Lewis finished in second place.

Outside of the top-three finishers, Frankfort had top-10 finishes as follows: 400 meters-10th (Levi Sgaggero); 800 meters-5th (Steven Kent Niland); 3200 meters-5th (Ryan Hughes), 6th (Zane Nelson), 8th (Aiden Sensabaugh); 300 meter hurdles-4th (Jonathan Lewis); 4 x 100 relay-7th (Barrett Feaster, Cohen Arbogast, Bryson Lane, Levi Sgaggero); 4 x 200 relay-8th (Barrett Feaster, Cohen Arbogast, Bryson Lane, Levi Sgaggero); 4 x 400 relay-9th (Gavin Tharp, Bryson Lane, Aden Raines, Timothy Umstead); 4 x 800 relay-6th (Jonathan Lewis, Zane Nelson, Timothy Umstead, Aden Raines); Long Jump-10th (Joel Myers).

In the girls’ events, team scores and placements were as follows: 1-Jefferson (183); 2-Spring Mills (93); 3-Hedgesville (50); 4t-Musselman (42); 4t-Mercersburg Academy (42); 6-Allegany (39); 7-Frankfort (35); 8-Washington (26); 9-Martinsburg (24); 10-Faith Christian (13); 11-Keyser (11).

Highlighting the seventh-place finish for the Frankfort girls were the following top-three finishers. Halley Smith took third place in the 100 meters. Emily Smith took third place in the High Jump. The 4 x 400 relay team of Abigayle Olenchick, Payton Mandell, Emily Smith and Halley Smith finished in third place.

Outside of the top-three finishes, Frankfort had top-10 finishes as follows: 200 metres-5th (Halley Smith); 400 meters-4th (Halley Smith), 7th (Abigayle Olenchick); 1600 meters-10th (Aikaterina Burleson); 3200 meters-4th (Brooke Jacobs), 8th-Phoebe Weaver); 300 meter hurdles-6th (Payton Mandell), 9th (Belle Bloss); 4 x 100 relay-4th (Lexy Lee, Taylor Mandell, Belle Bloss, Abigayle Olenchick); 4 x 200 relay-6th (Payton Mandell, Taylor Mandell, Belle Bloss, Abigayle Olenchick); 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles-6th (Taylor Mandell, Quinn Mandell, Belle Bloss, Payton Mandell); High Jump-8th (Kelsey Smith).

Highlighting the 11th place finish for the Keyser girls were the following top-three finishers. The 4 x 100 relay team of Maddy Broadwater, Kiara Kesner, Gretchen Rice, and Abby Del Signore finished in third place.

Outside of the top-three finishes, Keyser had top-10 finishes as follows: 400 meters-6th (Abby Del Signore); 4 x 200 relay-5th (Maddy Broadwater, Kiara Kesner, Gretchen Rice, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 400 relay-7th (Maddy Broadwater, Kiara Kesner, Mya Greene, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles-5th (Gretchen Rice, Mya Greene, Kaelynn Monoskey, Faith Hamric); Discus-10th (Jewel Selby).