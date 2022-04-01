Keyser boys, girls do well at first home meet

KEYSER - On Tuesday, just three days after participating in the Paul Arbogast Memorial Invitational at Spring Mills, it was time for the Golden Tornado to host their own track meet at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.

In total, 10 schools from the local area participated in the event.

Participating schools included Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Moorefield, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Preston, Southern Garrett, Tucker County and Union.

When the final tallies were recorded, the Keyser boys finished in first place and the Keyser girls in fourth place overall for a successful event for the Black and Gold. The Keyser boys nearly doubled the scoring output of the second-place team.

In the boys’ events, team scores and placements were as follows: 1-Keyser (184.5); 2-Southern Garrett (95); 3-Moorefield (63.5); 4-Preston (54); 5-Hampshire (42); 6-Berkeley Springs (41); 7-Tucker County (33); 8-Petersburg (30); 9-Pendleton County (10); 10-Union (1).

Highlighting the first-place finish by the Keyser boys were the following top-five performances: 100 meters-1st (Parker Anderson); 200 meters-1st (Parker Anderson); 400 meters-3rd (Seth Earnest), 4th (Jack Stanislawczyk); 800 meters-2nd (Edan Parks); 1600 meters-2nd (Trenton Denne); 3200 meters-2nd (Griffin Paugh); 110 meter hurdles-2nd (Gavin Salesky), 5th (Lonnie Pridemore); 300 meter hurdles-3rd (Lonnie Pridemore), 4th (Collin Salesky); 4 x 100 relay-1st (Parker Anderson, Anthony Mele, Keith Lawrence, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 200 relay-1st (Parker Anderson, Keith Lawrence, Malachi Blowe, Jack Stanislawczyk); 4 x 400 relay-1st (Jack Stanislawczyk, Edan Parks, Seth Earnest, Harris Boggs); 4 x 800 relay-1st (Trenton Denne, Griffin Paugh, Logan Hetrick, Edan Parks); 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles-1st (Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky, Lonnie Pridemore, Christopher Furey); Shot Put-1st Gabe Ryan; Discus-1st (Dimitri Shultz), 2nd (Gabe Ryan), 4th (William Barbe); High Jump-2nd (Harris Boggs); Pole Vault-4th (Griffin Paugh), 5th (Chris Furey); Long Jump-3rd (Keith Lawrence), 4th (Malachi Blowe).

In the girls’ events, team scores and placements were as follows: 1-Preston (165); 2-Hampshire (105); 3-Moorefield (71); 4-Keyser (62); 5-Berkeley Springs (45); 6- Petersburg (35); 7-Tucker County (22); 8-Pendleton County (9); 9-Union (8).

Highlighting the fourth-place finish by the Keyser girls were the following top-five performances: 100 meters-5th (Kiara Kesner); 200 meters-3rd (Maddy Broadwater); 400 meters-5th (Abby Del Signore); 800 meters-5th (Kaelynn Monoskey); 1600 meters-4th (Scarlet Cameron), 5th Sydney Swingle); 3200 meters-3rd (Scarlet Cameron); 4 x 100 relay-4th (Maddy Broadwater, Kiara Kesner, Janiah Layton, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 200 relay-1st (Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Gretchen Rice, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 400 relay-2nd (Maddy Broadwater, Janiah Layton, Kaelynn Monoskey, Abby Del Signore); 4 x 800 relay-2nd (Scarlet Cameron, Kaelynn Monoskey, Sydney Swingle, Kiara Kesner); 4 x 102.5 shuttle hurdles-5th (Janiah Layton, Mya Greene, Gretchen Rice, Faith Hamric); Discus-5th (Faith Hamric); High Jump-5th (Kiara Kesner).