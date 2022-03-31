A Night of Charity: Lady Tornado sting the Yellow Jackets 11-2

MOOREFIELD - It was a night of Charity. Unfortunately for the homestanding Moorefield Yellow Jackets, not the giving kind. Keyser’s Charity Wolfe did damage for the Lady Tornado both in the circle and at the plate as Keyser, winners now of five straight, and 10 of 11 games overall, defeated Moorefield 11-2.

Charity Wolfe went the distance for Keyser, hurling the full seven innings with 10 strikeouts, two walks, giving up two runs on five hits.

Amber Williams and Emily Kuykendall combined in the circle for Moorefield, with Williams going the first three and two-thirds innings, and Kuykendall the last two and one-thirds innings. The pair combined over seven innings for four strikeouts and four walks, and gave up 11 runs on seven hits.

It was a scoreless game through the first three innings. In the top of the fourth inning, however, Keyser exploded for seven runs. It was in that fourth inning that three of those seven runs came off a three-run homerun by Wolfe.

Keyser then tacked on an additional four runs in the top of the seventh inning to amass an 11-0 lead. Moorefield mustered two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. As a result, the final tally was 11-2 in favor of the Black and Gold.

Charity Wolfe and Aly Smith led the way overall for Keyser at the plate. Wolfe had the homerun, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Smith was the only Tornado with two hits, adding one run and one RBI.

Additionally, Morgan Pratt singled, scored one run and added an RBI; Rylee Mangold singled and scored two runs; Tayler Likens singled, scored one run and had two RBIs; Averi Everline singled and scored one run; Alexa Shoemaker scored two runs; Ivy Bromhal scored one run.

In the loss for Moorefield, Carlee Haines, McKenna Crites, and Emily Kuykendall each doubled. Haines scored one run and added an RBI; Delaney Crites singled; Sterling Kump singled and added an RBI.

With the win, Keyser (10-1) now prepares for a weekend tournament, the Clarksburg Classic, that, for starters, will see them face Bridgeport, Spring Mills and Robert C. Byrd.