Keyser seventh grade girls win Scaletta Tournament

KEYSER - In seventh grade girls’ basketball action, Keyser and Westmar middle schools’ teams had squared off five times this season prior to the championship game Wednesday night of the Scaletta Tournament.

Keyser held a 4-1 advantage, but the games had largely been close. With all the marbles on the line, Keyser gained some separation early, and cruised to 54-36 victory.

Westmar actually started out with the hot hand, grabbing two quick buckets to jump out to an early 5-0 lead. But Keyser responded, and in a big way, to grab a 22-8 lead heading into the locker rooms at halftime.

At the break, Riley “Bibs” Felton led the way for Keyser with 12 points, followed by Mya Burgess and Kailey Urice with four points each, and Austyn Healy with two points. Westmar was led at intermission by Kealana Pua’Auli with six points, followed by Leighton Johnson with two points.

After halftime, both teams exploded offensively, with Keyser grabbing 32 additional points and Westmar 28 points en route to the 54-36 victory for Keyser.

Bibs Felton led Keyser and all scorers with 24 total points, followed by Austyn Healy with 11 points, Kailey Urice with seven points, Mya Burgess with six points, Ava Barrick with four points, and Hainiah Crowe with two points.

In the loss, Westmar was led by Kealana Pua’Auli with 17 points, Taylor Lamberson with nine points, Leighton Johnson with eight points, and Skylar Thrasher with two points.

“We played well,” Keyser coach Matt Healy stated. “It’s been expected all year, just with the girls we have. We had high expectations, and I think we met those.”

While pleased with the performance of his own team, Healy was quick to give credit to the Westmar squad for a job well done throughout the season, “Westmar is a competitive team for sure. They are very well coached, they were always prepared to battle, and they came to battle every game. Tonight, we were just a little bit better.”

Claiming the Scaletta championship in a convincing way shows the talent the Keyser girls possess, for Healy, however, their success is about much more than talent.

According to Healy, “They’re just a great group of girls. They all get along, nobody is selfish, everybody shares the ball, and everybody knows their role. We’ve got girls that are not used to playing different positions who have accepted that.”

Healy also gives a nod to his assistant coaches, Steve Felton and Brent Barrick, for the help and guidance they’ve provided to the team.

“They are troopers. They step up when there are times that I can’t be here, going to my son’s stuff. There are times I would miss, but those guys stepped right in. All of us get along well, we all have the same goal at the end, which is teaching these girls how to play the game right,” Healy expressed.

Keyser Lady Tornado coach Josh Blowe was in attendance, watching what may be some of his future players, and also students he has taught.

“I think it will be a fun few years for him. He definitely has a good, coachable group coming to him,” Healy stated. “We’re just trying, this year and next year, to make sure these girls know the fundamentals and basics, so they’re ready to step right in.”

Keyser’s Bibs Felton was named the MVP for her performance.

“She’s been an honor to coach and be around. She’s not selfish when it comes to playing, and that really helps our whole team. We talk about getting to the right spots, and being in the opposite blocks and things like that,” Healy stated. “Our girls do a good job of running the floor and getting to those positions. It doesn’t matter who it is, if they’re open, we get them the ball. She does a great job of that.”

The Scaletta Tournament has a rich tradition, going back many years, for being the ultimate year-end Middle School basketball tournament, with teams from all over the region participating.

According to Healy, “This is my third child coming through playing in the Scaletta Tournament. It’s a great thing. It’s a good fundraiser for the scholarships that are given out. It’s been around for so long, and we’re glad to be a part of it and be champions.”

Champions indeed.